Djokovic whips Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open crown

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in a generational clash in the men’s singles final, at Melbourne Park, on Sunday.

A year after being deported from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam for lacking COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic battled a hamstring strain, heckling spectators and a media storm over his father mixing with fans toting banned Russian flags at the tennis to emerge triumphant in a little under three hours on Rod Laver arena.

At 35, Djokovic is now level with 36-year-old Nadal's 22 titles in the all-time Grand Slam race.