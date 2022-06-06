News
PIX: Ronaldo powers Portugal to win; Wales qualify for WC

PIX: Ronaldo powers Portugal to win; Wales qualify for WC

June 06, 2022 09:07 IST
IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Portugal's third goal during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match against Switzerland at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, on Sunday. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday.

 

William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Portugal have four points from their opening two Group A2 matches and are ahead of second-place Czech Republic on goal-difference. Switzerland are on zero after back-to-back losses and are now winless in their last four encounters since they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

IMAGE: Joao Cancelo scored the fourth for Portugal in the second half. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Carvalho opened the scoring when he reacted quickest to the loose ball when Ronaldo's free-kick was parried, before the latter bagged a quickfire brace to extend his record tally of international goals to 117.

Ronaldo should have had a hat-trick when he wasted two excellent opportunities before halftime, the first a barely believable miss from six yards, but it was left to Cancelo to score the fourth for Portugal in the second half.

Portugal host Czech Republic in their next fixture on Thursday, while Switzerland entertain Spain in Geneva on the same evening.

Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for 2022 World Cup

IMAGE: Gareth Bale celebrates with Wales team-mates after winning their 2022 World Cup qualifier match against Ukraine in Cardiff. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in the European World Cup qualifying playoff in Cardiff on Sunday to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Wales, whose only previous finals appearance was in Sweden in 1958, will join England, Iran and the United States in Group B at the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 21.

IMAGE: A dejected Mykola Matviyenko, right, of Ukraine after losing the match against Wales. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
