Rediff.com  » Sports » Pique-Shakira announce separation

Pique-Shakira announce separation

By Rediff Sports
June 04, 2022 19:46 IST
Shakira and Gerard Pique in happier times

IMAGE: Shakira and Gerard Pique in happier times. Photograph: Shakira/Twitter

FC Barcelona's veteran defender Gerard Pique and his longtime partner Shakira have announced their separation.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote in a joint statement. 

 

Colombian pop star, Shakira 45, has been dating the 35-year-old Pique since 2011 after meeting in 2010. They couple has two children, Sasha and Milan.

Reports recently suggested that Pique had moved out of the family home in Barcelona and was living by himself after Shakira found him cheating on her.

