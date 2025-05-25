HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Real Madrid bids farewell to Ancelotti, Modric

May 25, 2025 05:27 IST

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric acknowledge fans on the pitch after their last LaLiga match for the club, against Real Sociedad, at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric acknowledge fans on the pitch after their last LaLiga match for the club, against Real Sociedad, at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Real Madrid delivered manager Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric a victory in their final game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad to end their LaLiga season.

Ancelotti will become Brazil coach after leaving Real, while Modric is set to leave the club after next month's Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

Despite Madrid having little to play for after surrendering the LaLiga title to rivals Barcelona, the atmosphere at the Bernabeu was emotionally charged as home fans focused on providing a fitting tribute to their departing icons.

 

Ahead of the match, giant banners were unveiled with images of Ancelotti and Modric, while the stadium announcer's confirmation of the Croatian's place in the starting line-up was met with thunderous applause.

The crowd also rose to their feet in the 10th minute to chant "Modric, Modric" and both teams came together to give the midfielder a guard of honour when he was substituted in the 87th minute.

Spaniard Lucas Vazquez, who is reportedly leaving the club at the end of the season, also received a standing ovation when he walked off the pitch in the second half.

MBAPPE MAGIC

Carlo Ancelotti is thrown in the air in celebration by his players after his last match as Real Madrid coach.

IMAGE: Carlo Ancelotti is thrown in the air in celebration by his players after his last match as Real Madrid coach. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

In an action-packed opening 45 minutes, Mbappe kept Sociedad's defence busy with a number of attempts at goal, before Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 37th minute when a VAR check confirmed Pablo Marin's handball.

Mbappe's tame effort from the spot was easily saved by goalkeeper Unai Marrero, but the Frenchman was quick to rifle home the rebound for his 30th league goal.

Ancelotti brought on Vinicius Jr in the second half and the Brazilian engineered Real's second goal, playing a delicate through ball that was turned in by Mbappe from a tight angle, all but ensuring a Pichichi award as LaLiga's top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's second goal during the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe gets into position to fire home Real Madrid's second goal during the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Robert Lewandowski will need to score six goals in Barcelona's league meeting with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to match Mbappe's haul.

Mbappe's first goal also made him just the fourth player in LaLiga history to score 30 league goals in his debut campaign, matching the accomplishments of Pruden (1940-41), Romario (1993-94) and Ronaldo (1996-97).

Madrid finished second in the standings on 84 points, one behind champions Barcelona who have a game in hand.

Luka Modric tries to work his way past a host of Real Sociedad defenders.

IMAGE: Luka Modric tries to work his way past a host of Real Sociedad defenders. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, who was on the books at Real for a few seasons, was Sociedad's best outfield player, but his mazy runs in the hosts' final third failed to generate any real opportunities.

Sociedad are 11th with 46 points.

There was also cause for emotion in the visitors' dugout as Sociedad bid farewell to manager Imanol Alguacil, who ended a seven-year spell in charge during which he won the Copa del Rey and led the club to European football for five successive seasons.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
