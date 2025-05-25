PIX: Djokovic beats Hurkacz for 100th title at Geneva Open

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open for his 100th career ATP tour title, at Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Novak Djokovic battled from a set down to clinch his 100th tour-level title by beating Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) at the Geneva Open on Saturday.

The Serbian, who turned 38 on Thursday, becomes just the third man in the Open Era to win 100 ATP titles after American Jimmy Connors and Swiss Roger Federer.

"I had to work for it, that's for sure. Hubi was probably closer to victory (in) the entire match than I was," Djokovic said.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Hubert Hurkacz after the final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

"I had some chances in the first set to break his serve, then had a bad game which ended up with the double fault on set point.

"I was just trying to hang in there, I don't know how I broke his serve... but this is what happens at the highest level. Very few points decide the winner.

"Incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here."

Djokovic's last title came when he won gold at the Paris Olympics last year.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy, his children and ball kids after the final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

The latest triumph comes at the perfect time as the record 24-times Grand Slam champion bids for a fourth crown at the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

Djokovic banged down six aces and 34 winners in the contest, which lasted a little over three hours and five minutes, making it the longest clash of this year's tournament.

Hurkacz had squandered a 4-2 lead in the decider as Djokovic clawed his way back to clinch victory in the tiebreak with an ace and stretched his career win-loss record over the 28-year-old Pole to 8-0.

With the triumph, Djokovic is the first man to win a tour-level title in 20 consecutive seasons, with his first title coming at 2006 Amersfoort. He is also the oldest champion in Geneva Open history.

Djokovic, currently ranked world number six, will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round at Roland Garros.