HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Djokovic beats Hurkacz for 100th title at Geneva Open

PIX: Djokovic beats Hurkacz for 100th title at Geneva Open

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 25, 2025 04:16 IST

x

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open for his 100th career ATP tour title, at Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open for his 100th career ATP tour title, at Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Novak Djokovic battled from a set down to clinch his 100th tour-level title by beating Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) at the Geneva Open on Saturday.

The Serbian, who turned 38 on Thursday, becomes just the third man in the Open Era to win 100 ATP titles after American Jimmy Connors and Swiss Roger Federer.

"I had to work for it, that's for sure. Hubi was probably closer to victory (in) the entire match than I was," Djokovic said.

 

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Hubert Hurkacz after the final.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Hubert Hurkacz after the final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

"I had some chances in the first set to break his serve, then had a bad game which ended up with the double fault on set point.

"I was just trying to hang in there, I don't know how I broke his serve... but this is what happens at the highest level. Very few points decide the winner.

"Incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here."

Djokovic's last title came when he won gold at the Paris Olympics last year.

Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy, his children and ball kids after the final.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy, his children and ball kids after the final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

The latest triumph comes at the perfect time as the record 24-times Grand Slam champion bids for a fourth crown at the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

Djokovic banged down six aces and 34 winners in the contest, which lasted a little over three hours and five minutes, making it the longest clash of this year's tournament.

Hurkacz had squandered a 4-2 lead in the decider as Djokovic clawed his way back to clinch victory in the tiebreak with an ace and stretched his career win-loss record over the 28-year-old Pole to 8-0.

With the triumph, Djokovic is the first man to win a tour-level title in 20 consecutive seasons, with his first title coming at 2006 Amersfoort. He is also the oldest champion in Geneva Open history.

Djokovic, currently ranked world number six, will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round at Roland Garros.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISSF Jr World Cup: Shambhavi strikes India's 2nd gold
ISSF Jr World Cup: Shambhavi strikes India's 2nd gold
Norris beats Leclerc to Monaco pole; Hamilton demoted
Norris beats Leclerc to Monaco pole; Hamilton demoted
Drama! Sunderland grab EPL spot with last-gasp winner
Drama! Sunderland grab EPL spot with last-gasp winner
Liverpool's Salah named EPL player of the season
Liverpool's Salah named EPL player of the season
Srikanth enters first final in 6 years at Malaysia Masters
Srikanth enters first final in 6 years at Malaysia Masters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

Vamika Gabbi's smile wins hearts1:48

Vamika Gabbi's smile wins hearts

Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and drone attack3:25

Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and drone attack

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya0:31

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD