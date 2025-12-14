Raphinha double helps Barcelona overcome Osasuna

IMAGE: Raphinha scores Barcelona's first goal during LaLiga match against Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Raphinha struck twice late in the second half as Barcelona secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a resolute Osasuna side on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to seven points.

Hansi Flick’s men now sit on 43 points, comfortably clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and are set to play at Alaves on Sunday.

Barcelona dominated from the outset, enjoying an eye-watering 80% possession and firing 24 shots compared to just three from Osasuna.

However, the visitors' disciplined five-man defensive line, combined with several outstanding saves from goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, frustrated the home side for much of the match.

The Catalans thought they had broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Ferran Torres nodded home a looping header from Marcus Rashford’s cross after a short corner routine.

However, a lengthy VAR review ruled the goal out for a marginal offside in the build-up.

The best chance of the first half came in the 40th minute, as teenager Lamine Yamal darted down the right flank before delivering a pinpoint cross to Torres. The striker unleashed an audacious overhead kick but sent the ball wide of the far post.

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is checked by Osasuna's Abel Bretones as he breaks through. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Osasuna’s resilient back five held firm as Barcelona swarmed forward in the second half, with Rashford testing Herrera’s acrobatics from a free kick early after the interval.

Yamal remained a constant menace down the right, tirelessly driving at defenders, but the visitors absorbed wave after wave of pressure.

Barcelona finally broke down Osasuna’s deep defensive block in the 70th minute when Pedri’s incisive pass cut through the visitors’ defence, finding Raphinha in his stride.

The Brazilian forward took a controlled touch before unleashing a thunderous strike from the edge of the area, the ball arrowing inside the left post.

Raphinha sealed the win in the 86th minute. A deflected cross from Jules Kounde on the right found the Brazilian unmarked at the far post, and he calmly volleyed the ball into an empty net, giving the scoreline a more comfortable look.

"It's very commendable (what Osasuna did) because they were very compact and we struggled to break them down," Barca defender Gerard Martin told Movistar Plus. "But with patience and a lot of ball possession, we know that goals always come and we finally found them."

PSG go top of Ligue 1 with nervy win over Metz

IMAGE: Desire Doue celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's third goal during the Ligue 1 match against FC Metz at Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters

Paris St Germain moved provisionally top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win at bottom club Metz on Saturday where the champions twice had a two-goal cushion cut and Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou and Desire Doue were all on the scoresheet for the visitors.

PSG are on 36 points, two ahead of Lens who host Nice on Sunday while Metz remain bottom of the standings with 11 points.

PSG struggled to create any early chances against Metz who have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 34 goals in their 15 previous games, but finally found a way through in the 31st minute.

Lee Kang-in played a one-two from a short corner before floating the ball towards the six-yard area where Ramos steered his header into the bottom corner.

PSG scored their second eight minutes later. Ibrahim Mbaye played a pinpoint pass across the box for Ndjantou to slide in and net his first goal for the club. The 18-year-old became PSG's 17th different goalscorer in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Ramos wasted a gilt-edged chance to score another goal minutes earlier when his touch let him down as he tried to round the keeper and, out of nowhere, three minutes before the break Metz pulled one back.

Habib Diallo had a shot blocked in the box and when the ball came out to Jessy Deminguet he smacked a half-volley into the roof of the net to set up a more intriguing second half.

Metz keeper Jonathan Fischer denied Ndjantou, Ramos and Lee as PSG looked to kill off any hopes of a Metz comeback after halftime but the hosts almost found an equaliser before the hour mark.

Diallo volleyed narrowly wide and moments later, PSG keeper Matvey Safonov got down well to parry away a Koffi Kouao strike.

But, just when the hosts were enjoying their best period, PSG launched a counter attack from the resulting corner which sent substitute Doue through on goal and he made no mistake with a composed finish in the 63rd minute.

Mbaye's shot rocked the crossbar as PSG began to turn the screw and Fischer made another fine save from Doue's ferocious strike.

Metz refused to bow and nine minutes from time the home side created a beautiful goal to set up a nervy ending for the visitors.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili made a bursting run with the ball into the box from the wing and although he momentarily lost possession, Gauthier Hein played a clever backheeled pass back to Tsitaishvili who rifled his shot into the far corner.

PSG held on, but Metz will take satisfaction from their performance and if they can produce this type of display against lesser sides, they might be able to avoid a swift return to Ligue 2.