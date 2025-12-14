HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » History made! India reach maiden squash WC final

History made! India reach maiden squash WC final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 14, 2025 00:11 IST

x

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Seeded second, India will take on Hong Kong China, who got the better of Japan in the other top-four clash, in the summit clash. Photograph: World Squash/X

India came up with a spirited performance to beat two-time champions Egypt 3-0 and make their maiden appearance in the Squash World Cup final, in Chennai on Saturday.

Seeded second, India will take on Hong Kong China, who got the better of Japan in the other top-four clash, in the summit clash at the Express Avenue Mall.

 

National champion and 45th-ranked Velavan Senthilkumar swiftly got India off the blocks by defeating world No. 96 Ibrahim Elkabbani 7-1, 7-3, 7-6 before the country's top-ranked women's player Anahat Singh (world No. 28) made it 2-0 with a tough 6-7, 7-5, 7-3, 3-7, 7-3 win over 44th-ranked Nour Heikal.

 

Abhay Singh, who had partnered Anahat to win bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, then overcame Adam Hawal 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 as the hosts stunned powerhouse Egypt, who had won the title in 2012 and 2023.

This was India's best showing in the tournament after they reached the semifinals in 2023 when they had lost to Malaysia to settle for bronze.

Joshna Chinappa's match against Nardine Garas was rendered inconsequential after India took a 3-0 lead.

Earlier, India had beaten Switzerland and Brazil in the group stage to enter the quarter-finals, where they defeated South Africa 3-0 in the 12-team tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
EPL PIX: Ekitike strikes twice, Salah hits milestone
EPL PIX: Ekitike strikes twice, Salah hits milestone
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'11:15

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'

'Cancelled our honeymoon for Messi'0:56

'Cancelled our honeymoon for Messi'

Messi Event: Stadium vandalised, Police launch Lathi Charge, High Voltage drama at Salt Lake Stadium5:10

Messi Event: Stadium vandalised, Police launch Lathi...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO