PIX: Raducanu wins first US Open match since 2021

PIX: Raducanu wins first US Open match since 2021

August 25, 2025 01:42 IST

Emma Raducanu

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu could not get past the first round in her last two appearances after winning it all as a qualifier four years ago. Photographs: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Former champion Emma Raducanu took a step towards exorcising her recent US Open demons, earning her first victory at the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2021 by beating Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 in the first round on Sunday.

The Briton could not get past the first round in her last two appearances after winning it all as a qualifier four years ago, but she was on the right track this time around with a near-pristine performance against Shibahara.

She next faces Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen, who beat the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

"It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special," said Raducanu, who joined up with new coach Francisco Roig earlier this month.

"First round's always difficult - especially at a slam."

Emma Raducanu

Raducanu sprinted through the opening set making just four unforced errors, winning the first five games as the Japanese qualifier did herself no favours with a pair of early double faults.

The Briton got off to another hot start in the second set, winning the first four games and saving the only break point she faced in the sixth game, before forcing her opponent into an error on match point from the baseline.

Raducanu has brought her level up this year, reaching the Washington Open semi-finals last month and taking world number one Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the third round in Cincinnati.

 

"I see the progress that I'm making on the practice court," she said. "I feel like it has to go somewhere."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
