IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates Haryana Day in a traditional manner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/X

India's double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra extended Diwali greetings to his fans through social media.

He also conveyed his wishes on the occasion of Haryana Day.

'Happy Haryana Day and Diwali to all of you,' he posted on his social media handles alongside pictures of him on a tractor and his house beautifully lit up.