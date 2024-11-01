3 yr old Anish is youngest rated chess player!

IMAGE: Kolkata born Anish Sarkar's chess jouney commenced a year ago. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Ahmed via ChessBase India

While most children his age are absorbed in cartoons like Peppa Pig or Chhota Bheem, or simply playing with toys, young Anish Sarkar found his fascination in the quiet strategy of chess pieces, sparking a journey few could fathom.

At just three years, eight months, and 19 days, the kid from Kaikhali in north Kolkata on Friday became the youngest rated chess player in history.

Born on January 26, 2021, Anish made his debut in competitive chess with the West Bengal state Under-9 Open in October, securing an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and finishing 24th overall defeating two rated players -- Arav Chatterjee and Ahilaan Baishya.

He was also fortunate to get an opportunity to play against India No. 1 and World No. 4 Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition match during the Bengal Rapid Rating Open.

Just a week later, Anish tested his skills again in the West Bengal state Under-13 Open, where he faced older, experienced players.

Though the event was challenging, it was a vital step in his journey, meeting the requirement of facing five rated players, ultimately earning him an initial FIDE rating of 1555, which was updated on Thursday.

In doing so, he surpassed the previous record set by Tejas Tiwari, who had become the youngest FIDE-rated player at five years, India's second GM and his coach Dibyendu Barua said.

"He reminds me of Mitrabha Guha (who became GM at 20 years). Anish definitely has potential but he has a long, long way to go," Barua, the director of Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy, told PTI.

Anish's emergence comes as India witnesses an exciting era in chess, with young talents like Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and D Gukesh shine internationally.

These prodigies have shattered records, inspired fans worldwide, and recently, India celebrated a historic double-gold victory at the Chess Olympiad in both the open and women's categories.

Their success has not only put India on the global chess map but has sparked a nationwide interest in nurturing young talents like Anish.

In most videos of Anish at chess tournaments, he is seen sitting on a stack of chairs just to reach the chessboard, making it an endearing sight.

In one video, Anish plays against three GMs, including Barua and Surya Sekhar Ganguly, while balancing on the chairs as his coach Barua, playfully pinches his cheek.

"We've put him in a special group, where he trains for seven to eight hours," said Barua.

"Sometimes, he even comes to my home to play, and once he sits down at the board, he simply won't get up. His focus is truly astounding."

Born into a lower-middle-class family with parents who had "zero knowledge of chess," Anish's journey began just a year ago when he was a toddler.

"We introduced him to different YouTube channels, including cartoons like Peppa Pig, but he was drawn to chess videos," his mother said.

"By January, his interest had grown, and he would watch those videos endlessly. I bought him a chessboard and pieces, thinking it was safe for him to handle even if I couldn't supervise him closely.

"Since he was already good with numbers and counting, chess quickly became his favourite. That's when we decided to place him under the guidance of Dibyendu Sir," she recalls.

His mother, however, prefers to stay anonymous for now.

"We come from a lower-middle-class family and would rather avoid the limelight at this stage," she said.

"This is his moment, and he deserves to be the one in focus. We'll be happy to share our names when he becomes a GM!."

"Till date, I don't know a single chess move," his mother admits with a laugh.

"Maybe his father knows a bit more, but he hasn't managed to beat him even once."

She goes on, "We're happy to support him quietly from behind and let him make his mark, wherever his interests lead him. There's no pressure on him; we just want him to enjoy himself. My time is fully devoted to him," she adds.

Although she holds a master's degree, she chose to be housewife to support her son.

So who is his idol?

"He absolutely loves watching GothamChess on YouTube, but his real hero is none other than Magnus Carlsen," his mother signs off with a smile.

Barua, meanwhile, mentioned that they are trying to field him of the upcoming Tata Steel Kolkata Chess where Carlsen has confirmed his participation.