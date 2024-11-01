News
Home  » Cricket » PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai

Last updated on: November 01, 2024 18:07 IST
Scorecard

Viirat Kohli is left in disbelief after he is run out for 4 

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Will Young made half-centuries in energy-sapping conditions but the tourists were restricted to 235 by Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul before India reached 86-4 on the first day of the third Test in Mumbai on Friday.

 

Shubman Gill was batting on 31 while Rishabh Pant was not out on one at stumps after India had come back into the game with Jadeja claiming 5-65 and Washington Sundar bagging 4-81.

Rohit Sharma was unable to make the most of being dropped early on and the India skipper fell for 18 before Ajaz Patel sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal for 30 and Mohammed Siraj for zero.

Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli ran himself out for four attempting a needless single to hand the advantage back to New Zealand at the end.

"It was quite unexpected," said Jadeja.

"But sometimes miscommunication and misjudgement can happen.

"We have tomorrow and the batsmen that are left will need to build small partnerships and take the score past 235. That will be our gameplan."

New Zealand's Will Young and Daryl Mitchell rest in the shade 

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will Young and Daryl Mitchell rest in the shade during the drinks break. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell top-scored for the Black Caps with 82 and Young made 71 as the tourists endured oppressive heat and humidity at the Wankhede Stadium to lay a decent foundation in their quest to win the finale and sweep the series.

Will Young sweeps the ball to the boundary en route his half century 

IMAGE: Will Young sweeps the ball to the boundary en route his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Young notched his half-century by hitting Washington out of the ground after lunch and looked well set for a maiden ton only to fall against the run of play, edging Jadeja to slip.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Tom Blundell

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

After ending the 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Jadeja claimed another victim in the same over by castling Tom Blundell for a three-ball duck, but Mitchell steadied the ship with a gutsy knock despite cramps.

Glenn Phillips fell for 17 before tea as Jadeja bowled him out with a straighter ball and the spinner got rid of Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry immediately after the break for his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Indian players celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell 

IMAGE: Indian players celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

"Taking a five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket is always special," Jadeja added.

"I felt good that I got wickets when the team needed a breakthrough. It wasn't easy to bowl in the heat. But we did well as a team."

With New Zealand reduced to 210-8, a refreshed Mitchell hit Washington for a couple of massive sixes but departed thanks to a diving catch by Rohit. Washington dismissed Ajaz Patel for seven to end the Black Caps' innings.

Akash Deep celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal after getting the wicket of Devon Conway 

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal after getting the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Tom Latham won the toss and had no hesitation in choosing to bat earlier but it was India who enjoyed early success, paceman Akash Deep trapping Devon Conway lbw for four inside the opening half hour when there was plenty of variable bounce.

Washington Sundar celebrates with Virat Kohli after getting the wicket of Tom Latham 

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates with Virat Kohli after getting the wicket of Tom Latham. Photograph: BCCI

India wasted little time introducing spin to take advantage of the tricky conditions but New Zealand rose to the challenge with Young lofting Ravichandran Ashwin for a big six over long on in the 15th over.

Washington then struck from the other end by bowling out Latham for 28 and Rachin Ravindra for five with almost identical deliveries that straightened slightly before going past the bat.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
