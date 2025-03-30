HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Mbappe scores twice as Real scrape past Leganes

PIX: Mbappe scores twice as Real scrape past Leganes

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 06:51 IST

x

Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's third goal with a brilliantly curled free-kick during the Laliga match against Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's third goal with a brilliantly curled free-kick during the Laliga match against Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe struck twice to help his side come from behind to claim a hard-fought 3-2 home win over relegation-threatened Leganes on Saturday to move the second-placed reigning champions level on points with leaders Barcelona.

Real have 63 points from 29 matches along with Barca, who host Girona on Sunday.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol earlier on Saturday and are now six points off the pace with 57.

 

"It was difficult match. After the international break it's always difficult," Mbappe told RMTV.

The hosts made a dominant start and opened the scoring after 32 minutes when Mbappe coolly chipped in a penalty, awarded after Oscar Rodriguez brought down Arda Guler.

However, Leganes responded almost immediately as Diego Garcia tapped in a loose ball at the far post to equalise in the following minute before Rodriguez set up Dani Raba to slot past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st.

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham brought the scores level two minutes after the break, sliding the ball into the net after a rebound off the crossbar. Mbappe then bagged the winner with a brilliant curled free-kick in the 76th minute for his second.

Dani Raba celebrates scoring Leganes's second goal.

IMAGE: Dani Raba celebrates scoring Leganes's second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

"We know what we always have to do: win. We started well, in the opposition half, and we scored a goal. Then we didn't play well for 20 minutes and conceded two goals," said Mbappe.

"But we know that if we play well we'll score and in the second half we scored two goals. We won the game and we're very happy.

"We worked on (the set piece) a few weeks ago with the staff. I knew I could shoot this way, I saw the space. I asked the others to let me shoot and it worked out well."

Leganes pushed for an equaliser but fell to a third consecutive defeat to sit 18th on 27 points, level with Alaves who are one place higher in the safety zone on goal difference.

"We have done a tremendous job. We leave with our heads held high because we were fighting until the end to score here," Leganes striker Garcia said.

"Ultimately, it was down to the details that they took it. We played a very serious game and now we have to think about next week."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Sabalenka subdues Pegula to win Miami Open
PIX: Sabalenka subdues Pegula to win Miami Open
PIX: Marc Marquez wins Americas GP sprint
PIX: Marc Marquez wins Americas GP sprint
PIX: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest in FA Cup semis
PIX: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest in FA Cup semis
PIX: Chock-Bates win 3rd straight Ice Dance World title
PIX: Chock-Bates win 3rd straight Ice Dance World title
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

webstory image 2

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

VIDEOS

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi on his death anniversary2:34

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi...

Tamannaah looks stunning at Lakme Fashion Week!1:12

Tamannaah looks stunning at Lakme Fashion Week!

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD