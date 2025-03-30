HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Chock-Bates win third straight Ice Dance World title

PIX: Chock-Bates win third straight Ice Dance World title

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 04:13 IST

x

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Figure Skating ISU World Championships Ice Dance at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Figure Skating ISU World Championships Ice Dance at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed gold at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday to become the first team in 28 years to capture three consecutive World Ice Dance titles.

Leading by almost four points after their electrifying rhythm dance on Friday -- vast by ice dance standards -- they were virtually flawless as they scored 131.88 points for their sophisticated free dance program to jazz classic "Take Five," for a total of 222.06.

Their final spin in which Chock balanced on Bates's outstretched foot had fans leaping to their feet seconds before the program ended, turning TD Garden into a sea of waving US flags.

 

"I'm just elated. It was unbelievable," said 32-year-old Chock. "It almost felt unreal and the performance went by so quickly. I felt like we really flowed through everything with ease and flow.

"To share that with Evan and the audience and then have that home crowd standing ovation at the end is unbelievable."

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver for the second consecutive season, scoring 130.10 for their elegant skate to the Annie Lennox cover of Procol Harum's "A Whiter Shade of Pale" for a total 216.54.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson scored 207.11 for bronze to become the first British world ice dance medallists since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean capped a string of four straight victories in 1984.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the Ice Dance free dance.

IMAGE: Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Figure Skating ISU World Championships Ice Dance at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images/Reuters

Married couple Chock and Bates, six-times US champions, are the first team to win three World titles in a row since Russians Oksana Grishuk and Evgeni Platov claimed four straight between 1994 and 1997.

"(The third title) means beyond words, I can't really describe it, but I'm just so grateful for the performance and the home crowd and the moment at the end," said 36-year-old Bates. "It feels a 100 percent better than last time."

The victory sets the Americans up as favourites for next year's Milano-Cortina Olympics, where they will aim for their first Games ice dance medal. They were part of the US squad that captured gold in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

IMAGE: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, six-times US champions, are the first team to win three World titles in a row since Russians Oksana Grishuk and Evgeni Platov claimed four straight between 1994 and 1997. Photograph: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images/Reuters

The free dance capped the latest chapter in the US-Canada rivalry. Gilles and Poirier edged the Americans by half a point to win last month's Four Continents Championships, although the US pair have largely had the upper hand.

"We were so settled from the moment it started," Gilles said. "It was the calmest we felt all year. We just wanted to enjoy this program one last time. I'm so proud of us. I don't think I've ever got that emotional after a program."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Prasidh, Sudharsan shine as Titans sink MI
IPL PIX: Prasidh, Sudharsan shine as Titans sink MI
How Titans' 'black soil' tactic stumped Mumbai Indians
How Titans' 'black soil' tactic stumped Mumbai Indians
TT great Sharath Kamal bows out; Manav creates history
TT great Sharath Kamal bows out; Manav creates history
PIX: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest in FA Cup semis
PIX: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest in FA Cup semis
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

webstory image 2

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

VIDEOS

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Malaika turns heads in Lakme Fashion Week1:45

Malaika turns heads in Lakme Fashion Week

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured2:01

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD