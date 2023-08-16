News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach final

PIX: Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach final

August 16, 2023 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Photographs: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Lionel Messi notched his ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final on Tuesday.

 

Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami's biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month.



But the visiting Miami once again got off to a quick start when a running Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the game on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov.

Messi was somehow left unguarded just past midfield where he caught a pass from Martinez and dribbled forward before firing a shot from distance in the 20th minute that rolled past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was slow to react.



Jordi Alba further demoralized the Union with a goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead as fans booed the home team as they headed into the locker room.

Philadelphia got one back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute but David Ruiz found the net in the 84th minute for Miami, who have scored 21 goals in their last six matches.



Miami will face either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC, who play later on Tuesday, in Saturday's Leagues Cup final, Miami's first final appearance in club history.

The win also mean Miami will play in their first ever CONCACAF Champions League next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG
Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG
EPL: Varane seals nail-biting victory for Man United
EPL: Varane seals nail-biting victory for Man United
Don't Ignore Indian Women's Football!
Don't Ignore Indian Women's Football!
'Now that I have won Rs 25 lakh...'
'Now that I have won Rs 25 lakh...'
Yuzi's Date Night With Dhanashree
Yuzi's Date Night With Dhanashree
CJI At The Red Fort
CJI At The Red Fort
Australian Captain's Indian Connection
Australian Captain's Indian Connection

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Australian Captain's Indian Connection

Australian Captain's Indian Connection

Football icon Mohammed Habib passes away

Football icon Mohammed Habib passes away

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances