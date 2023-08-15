News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG

Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG

August 15, 2023 22:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neymar Jr

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St Germain, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) club announced on Tuesday.

No details were disclosed but the transfer was reported to be for a fee of about 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons and subject to a medical for the 31-year-old.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

 

"It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend, which Neymar will always be," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We've had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family."

Al-Hilal also tried to sign Neymar's former team mates France striker Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but the Argentine eventually opted for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for number of league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four respectively.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I love my India,' says Sachin Tendulkar
'I love my India,' says Sachin Tendulkar
Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot
Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Foxconn may invest 'billions of dollars' in India
Foxconn may invest 'billions of dollars' in India
PM's I-Day address a 'crass election speech': Oppn
PM's I-Day address a 'crass election speech': Oppn
PHOTOS: India celebrates 77th Independence Day
PHOTOS: India celebrates 77th Independence Day
Tata Steel to bid for iron ore mines
Tata Steel to bid for iron ore mines

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Ready to cheer? World Cup tickets up for registration

Ready to cheer? World Cup tickets up for registration

Fans Furious! Imran Khan left out of PCB's tribute

Fans Furious! Imran Khan left out of PCB's tribute

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances