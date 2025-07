England battle from brink to down Italy and reach Euro final

Michelle Agyemang's goal in added time enables England hold Italy before Chloe Kelly's wins the semi-final in extra-time.

IMAGE: Chloe Kelly scores England's match-winner past Italy's goalkeeper Laura Giuliani from a rebound after missing the penalty in extra-time during the women's Euro 2025 semi-final at Stade de Geneve, Lancy, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Chloe Kelly fired home the rebound from her own penalty to net a 119th-minute winner as reigning champions England pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Italy 2-1 after extra-time on Tuesday and reach the Women's European Championship final.

England fell behind in the first half but hit back to level through Michelle Agyemang six minutes into second-half stoppage time and when Emma Severini pulled down Beth Mead in the box in extra time, Kelly grabbed the chance to decide the game.

IMAGE: Chloe Kelly (No. 18) celebrates scoring England's second goal with teammates. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Her first effort was saved but she was quick off the mark to rifle in the rebound and send England through to the final where they will face either Spain or Germany.

With the Italians riding a wave of confidence after a last-minute winner against Norway in their quarter-final, they defended brilliantly and attacked incisively on the break.

IMAGE: Barbara Bonansea fires the ball past England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to give Italy the lead in the semi-final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Their persistence paid off in the 33rd minute of a gritty semi-final when a ball from the right found its way to Barbara Bonansea, who took a touch before lashing it into the roof of the net.

England then dominated possession and created a slew of chances as the Italians rode their luck, but too often the English attackers unleashed shots from distance that were easily dealt with or flew harmlessly over the bar.

IMAGE: Barbara Bonansea (No.1) celebrates with Lucia Di Guglielmo after scoring. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

With their hopes of defending their title slowly slipping away, 19-year-old substitute Agyemang snapped up a loose ball in the box and fired home to send the game to extra-time.

Agyemang almost scored again with an effort deep into the second half of extra-time, out-sprinting and out-muscling the Italian defence only to see her deft lob towards goal bounce back off the crossbar.

IMAGE: Substitute Michelle Agyemang (No.17) shoots into Italy's goal late in stoppage time to draw England level. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Sensing that they could avoid a repeat of their quarter-final penalty shootout against Sweden, England poured forward and reaped their reward when Mead was fouled in the box, but there was one more twist in the tale.

Kelly took her usual prancing run-up, but Italy keeper Laura Giuliani kept her nerve and saved, only for the England winger to score from the follow-up and seal her side's spot in Sunday's final in Basel.

"I just tried my best for the team. It wasn't supposed to go like that, that penalty, but (I was) ready for the rebound and ready for any opportunity given to me wearing an England badge," a delighted Kelly said.

England defender Lucy Bronze said they had been forced to dig deep to reach the final.

IMAGE: Michelle Agyemang breaks into celebration with Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp after scoring. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

"Yeah, we don't know if it's the easy way it seems this tournament, but we find a way to win," she said.

"I think it was the 96th minute and then the 118th minute ... we just ... found a way to get the goals and get the ball (in) the last minute."

For Italy, who had defended superbly until England's equaliser, the loss was a devastating blow.

"Obviously, going out like this hurts a lot. Having stood up to the champions should give us a lot of confidence for the future. There are no words to describe the emotions we have experienced on this journey," coach Andrea Soncin said.

"This evening, for as hard as the girls fought, we definitely deserved a different ending. Many difficult situations to comment on. It's sad, but I am and we are very proud."