Man United sign Mbeumo from Brentford for $88 million

Man United sign Mbeumo from Brentford for $88 million

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 22, 2025 15:36 IST

Bryan Mbeumo

IMAGE: Bryan Mbeumo hit new heights in the 2024–25 league season, finishing with 20 goals to help Brentford to a solid 10th-place finish. Photograph: Manchester United/X

Manchester United have signed forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford until 2030, with the option to extend for a further year, United said on Monday.

United paid 65 million pounds ($88 million) to Brentford, with another six million potentially due in add-ons, for the 25-year-old Cameroon international, according to a club source.

Mbeumo hit new heights in the 2024–25 league season, finishing with 20 goals to help Brentford to a solid 10th-place finish. Only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22) scored more.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up," he said.

"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday, I know that I have the spirit of character to reach another level here, learning from (manager) Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class

players."

The versatile Mbeumo thrived on the right wing and also impressed as a centre forward, proving indispensable for Brentford by starting every league game last season.

He joined the London club from Ligue 2 side Troyes in 2019 and made 242 appearances, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists.

"Bryan's goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons," said United's director of football Jason Wilcox.

 

"We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new teammates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead."

United are playing three pre-season matches in the US, on July 26 v West Ham United in New Jersey, July 30 v Bournemouth in Chicago and August 3 v Everton in Atlanta.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
