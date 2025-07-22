FIDE World Cup: Humpy, Divya Draw Game 1 Of Semis

If the results remain tied in this $691,250 event, then the games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh will play her second game of the FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals with the white pieces. Photograph: FIDE/X

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy held China's Tingjie Lei to a comfortable draw with black pieces, while Divya Deshmukh's solid defence frustrated former women's world champion Zhongyi Tan in the first game of the FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals in Batumi, Georgia, on Tuesday.

With two Indians and two Chinese making up the final-four, the Asian dominance in women's chess remains undisputed. But it's now a battle of nerves for the final two spots.

From the look of it, the two Indians have had a great beginning drawing with black and in the return game both will play as white.

If the results remain tied in this $691,250 event, then the games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

Also, three spots are up for grabs for the next Women's Candidates Tournament -- ensuring at least one Indian will qualify.

Divya was the first to get off the hook against Zhongyi Tan who boasts of a remarkable resume as a woman chess player.

The former world champion did not find any flaws in Divya's opening repertoire as the game embarked on a queen's gambit declined opening path.

Divya exchanged pieces almost at will and Zhongyi also did not seem averse to equalising against an active position for black forces.

In the end the players were left with just a rook and a minor piece each with three pawns on the same flank when nothing could have happened other than a drawn result.

India's top woman player, Humpy, came up with a huge opening surprise for Lei that has not been seen at top level chess regularly.

The Chinese did not know what hit her as early as on move four and even her best resources were not enough to combat Humpy into equalising.

The players fought on post the exchange of queens in the middle game but the presence of opposite coloured Bishops ensured that Humpy was never in any danger.

Results (Semifinal Game 1): TIngjie Lei (CHN) drew with Koneru Humpy (IND); Zhongyi Tan (CHN) drew with Divya Deshmukh (IND).