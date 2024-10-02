PIX: Dortmund humiliate Celtic; Barca crush Young Boys

Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys

IMAGE: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with BSC Young Boys' Mohamed Ali Camara. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to set his side on course for a 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday as the Catalan giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss at AS Monaco in their opener.

After a sizzling start to their LaLiga campaign that featured seven consecutive wins, Barcelona slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, but Hansi Flick's side returned to form in dominating fashion.

Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute by tapping in a low Raphinha cross after a fine combination between the Brazilian forward and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Barca were in full control with over 75% of possession when Young Boys wasted a golden opportunity to score the equaliser from a counter attack in the 30th minute.

The hosts failed to clear a cross and Ebrima Colley met the loose ball unchallenged at the far post, but his poor strike went well wide of the post.

After squandering some decent chances, including a fine Yamal strike that was denied by the goalkeeper, a quick-fire double from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez gave Barca a 3-0 lead.

The Brazilian netted a rebound from a corner in the 34th and defender Martinez scored with a towering header less than three minutes later from a cross by Pedri.

Lewandowski got his second and Barca's fourth in the 51st minute with a header in the six-yard box from a Martinez corner, before defender Mohamed Camara bundled the ball into his own net in the 81st trying to clear an Alejandro Balde cross.

Despite their attacking dominance, Barca were occasionally vulnerable at the back, with Silvere Ganvoula missing a clear chance from close-range and Joel Monteiro hitting the crossbar.

Monteiro thought he had scored a consolation goal from a counter attack in added time, but his effort was disallowed for a marginal offside following a VAR check.

Dortmund hammer Celtic 7-1 after Adeyemi first-half hat-trick

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and teammates celebrate in front of fans after the match. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scored a first-half hat-trick as last season's losing finalists hammered Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday with five goals in the opening 42 minutes.

The humbling scoreline sent Dortmund top of the 36-team Champions League standings, with two wins from two matches and a goal difference of nine, while Celtic plunged from third to 19th.

The 80,000 crowd started the celebrations early at the Westfalenstadion, with captain Emre Can scoring from the spot in the seventh minute after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel up-ended Jamie Gittens and was booked.

Celtic momentarily hushed the deafening Yellow Wall two minutes later when Daizen Maeda bundled in a cross from Arne Engels but Adeyemi restored the lead with a shot deflected in off Auston Trusty in the 11th.

The Germany winger made it 3-1 in the 29th when he lashed the ball into the top corner past the diving Schmeichel, then won a 39th minute penalty for Serhou Guirassy to tuck away before completing his hat-trick three minutes later.

Adeyemi was substituted with an injury shortly after the break, the 22-year-old applauding fans as he left.

Guirassy grabbed his second of the night in the 66th and second-half substitute Felix Nmecha completed the rout in the 79th, with Celtic having Schmeichel to thank for keeping the sobering scoreline to seven.

The halftime shredding rewound Celtic's goal difference to zero after their 5-1 thrashing of debutants Slovan Bratislava in their opening match last month, and it only got worse.

Guirassi's second came after a poor clearance by Alistair Johnson as Celtic, who arrived with some confidence of getting a good result, paid the price for slack passing and scant possession.

Adeyemi was the first Dortmund player to score a first-half hat-trick in Europe since 2002 and his achievement left the 4,000 travelling Celtic fans shell-shocked as the speedy hosts ripped their side apart.

Both teams had started unchanged from weekend domestic league games with Celtic the leaders in Scotland and Dortmund, 3-0 winners at Belgian side Club Brugge in their European opener, fifth in the Bundesliga.

Sporting's Braganca strikes late to rescue 1-1 draw at PSV

IMAGE: PSV Eindhoven's Jerdy Schouten, Johan Bakayoko and Adamo Nagalo after the match. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Sporting rescued a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday after substitute Daniel Braganca cancelled out midfielder Jerdy Schouten's first-half opener for the home side.

Dominant PSV wasted a host of chances and have one point from two games after they lost 3-1 at Juventus on the opening matchday.

The home side took charge early on and Schouten gave them the lead in the 15th minute, netting with a stunning shot from distance inside the left post for his first European goal.

The Dutch champions looked comfortable throughout the first half, keeping more possession and defending high up, preventing the visitors from creating any danger near their goal.

Peter Bosz's side continued to control the encounter after the break and Luuk de Jong, brilliant on the night, should have doubled the lead in the 55th minute.

The PSV captain received a neat pass on the edge of the box and flicked it over his head to strike just wide from near the penalty spot.

PSV then stormed Sporting's goal again and goalkeeper Franco Israel had to show sharp reflexes to deny Noa Lang from point-blank range before keeping out the follow-up from Guus Til.

Sporting, who are making their third appearance in the Champions League in four seasons, looked helpless against the confident PSV side and struggled to create clear chances.

But Braganca levelled against the run of play in the 84th minute, sending an excellent volley into the roof of the net after he was set up with a cross by Maximiliano Araujo.

Clinical Boniface earns Leverkusen 1-0 win over Milan

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface netted a second half goal to earn a 1-0 home win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, giving the German side a perfect start to their campaign while the Italians are still without a point.

Bundesliga champions Leverkusen are on six points after they beat Feyenoord 4-0 in their opening game, while Milan lost 3-1 at home to Liverpool in their first match of the competition.

The only goal at the BayArena came six minutes after the break when Boniface fired home a rebound after Milan keeper Mike Maignan had parried a shot from Jeremie Frimpong.

It was no more than the home side deserved after an opening half in which they had the majority of possession and chances but could not find a way past Maignan, while Milan struggled to get a foothold in the game.

The goal spurred the visitors into action and they threatened to find an equaliser as they pinned Leverkusen back for long periods of the second half, but they fell to their second defeat in their first two games of the competition.

Milan had another late chance to snatch an equaliser but Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky saved a shot on the turn from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the home side held out to take all three points.