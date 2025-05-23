HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Djokovic celebrates 38th birthday in style!

PIX: Djokovic celebrates 38th birthday in style!

2 Minutes Read
May 23, 2025 09:24 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic is presented with a birthday cake after winning his quarter-final match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the Geneva Open on Thursday. Photographs: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Novak Djokovic marked his 38th birthday in style on Thursday, defeating Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Geneva Open semi-finals and continue his pursuit of a 100th career title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion avenged last month's Madrid Open loss to the Italian and will next face Britain's Cameron Norrie, who rallied to defeat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

"It's great to be in the semi-finals again. Hopefully this year I can go at least a step further, that's the goal," said Djokovic, who lost to Tomas Machac in last year's quarter-finals.

"I think I'm playing really good tennis. A straight-sets win, but it was much closer than the score indicates."

Novak Djokovic

After taking the first set, Djokovic trailed 4-1 in the second but stormed back with five consecutive games to seal the win in one hour and 40 minutes.

The former World No. 1 admitted that smashing his racket in frustration helped him reset mentally and close out the match in straight sets.

 

"After the racquet breaking I kind of found my optimal state and balance mentally and emotionally to be able to play my best tennis when it was most needed," Djokovic, who was presented with a birthday cake on court, said.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is bidding to become only the third man in history to win 100 ATP titles, after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Novak Djokovic

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
