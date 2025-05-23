HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
THIS Is Messi's FAVOURITE GOAL!

May 23, 2025 09:09 IST

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lionel Messi heads the ball to score past Manchester United's Edwin van der Sar (unseen) as Rio Ferdinand (5) watches during the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, May 27, 2009. Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters
 

'Lionel Messi has revealed his favorite goal, and it wasn't one of the hundreds he has scored with his legendary left foot,' reports Associated Press.

'It was a header -- one that sealed Barcelona's 2009 Champions League final win over Manchester United,' AP added.

'I've scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable -- also because of their importance -- but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favourite,' Messi said, reports AP.

'A depiction of that goal is being turned into a work of art, one that will be auctioned off to raise money for various causes. Messi and the artist, Refik Anadol, will both sign the art piece, which will be unveiled by auction house Christie's on June 11,' AP noted.

'Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez came down the right side of the field and lofted a chip into the penalty box. Messi -- not known for headers -- leaped to reach the ball that was estimated to be nearly 9 feet in the air, redirecting it with his head past Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Sar,' AP recalled.

Till we get a chance to see Refik Anadol's painting, here's Reuters Photographer Tony Gentile's memorable image of Leo Messi's favourite goal.

