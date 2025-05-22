Can Djokovic still win French Open at 38?

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic, who has 99 tour titles to his name and is in the twilight of a glorious career, has reached only one final and has not lifted a trophy this year. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

If there is one tennis player who knows how to beat the odds when they are stacked against him, it is 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old Serbian's bid for a fourth French Open crown looks more unlikely than in many years, with Djokovic struggling for form since his run to the Australian Open semi-finals back in January before retiring injured.

Since then Djokovic, who has 99 tour titles to his name and is in the twilight of a glorious career, has reached only one final and has not lifted a trophy this year.

After two early losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid, it was clear that Djokovic's attempt to claim a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam could be his hardest yet.

"(It is) kind of a new reality for me, I have to say, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament," Djokovic said after his early Madrid exit.

He was expected to jumpstart his clay campaign in Rome before returning to Paris, where he won Olympic gold last year, but he skipped the Italian Open without giving a reason.

Instead he picked up a surprise wild card for the Geneva Open this week, in what looks like a last-ditch attempt to get some more matches on clay under his belt before Paris.

News of the wild card came as Djokovic split with his coach Andy Murray after only a few months working together.

Djokovic appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and the Serb said at the Qatar Open in February that he would continue working with the Scot for an indefinite period.

That time, however, ended abruptly last week with the Djokovic-Murray partnership yielding no titles and one losing final in Miami.

Their partnership is now officially over as Djokovic heads towards the French Open in a cloud of uncertainty over his form and future.

The world number six has struggled to assert his dominance after winning three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023.

There is even more uncertainty over his chances of reaching the last major goal in his illustrious career: adding that elusive 25th record Grand Slam to his collection to move past Margaret Court on the all-time winners' list.