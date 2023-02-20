PIX: Barcelona continue winning run; Dortmund join Bayern at top

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski extended Barcelona's lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box against Cadiz FC during the LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended their LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rivals Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday.



Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.



Cadiz, who have so far won five of their 22 league games this season, are 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.



With an eye on their Europa League playoff at Manchester United on Thursday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, manager Xavi Hernandez made six changes in his starting line-up, but his side showed no signs of slowing down.



It was a largely one-sided contest at the Camp Nou stadium, with Barca never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents a few chances to score, including two goals ruled out and two strikes off the post.



"Scoring twice before the break gave us a comfortable lead that practically sealed the win for us going into the second half," Xavi told Movistar Plus.



"We had a good and solid first half and I'm satisfied, although we eased off after the break.



"Maybe the team got a little tired but we are happy because we kept our eight-point lead at the top of the standings."



Cadiz started in attacking form and had a Roger Marti goal ruled out for offside but Barcelona took control, led by a superb Ferran Torres who had three opportunities to score before being involved in the build-up to Roberto's goal.



Roberto netted a close-range, first-touch strike in the 43rd minute from the rebound of a diving header by Lewandowski after Torres dribbled past three defenders to cross the ball.



Lewandowski extended Barca's lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.



The Polish striker almost scored again in the 57th, when his shot hit the crossbar.



Barca then took their foot off the gas and allowed Cadiz to create chances. Marti had another goal ruled out for a foul while Christopher Ramos de la Flor and Choco Lozano both hit the post.



Griezmann strike gives Atletico win against Bilbao





IMAGE: Antoine Griezmann scores the winning goal for Atletico Madrid against Athletic Bilbao. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a brilliant late goal to claim a battling 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and strengthen their grip on fourth place in LaLiga.



It was only their fifth win at home in a difficult season which has also included being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals.



On Sunday, Atletico were the better side for large parts of an entertaining game in which they were denied early by Athletic's 22-year-old goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala who made two outstanding saves in the first half.



Iker Muniain and the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, created good chances for Athletic but were held by a well-organised Atletico defence.



Diego Simeone's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances after the break until Griezmann broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.



The forward slotted home a low shot inside the box to cap a fine individual effort that started from a combination with substitute Memphis Depay who set his team mate free with a back-heel before the Frenchman sprinted between two defenders.



It was Griezmann's 14th goal in 30 games against Bilbao, the most he has scored against any team in his professional career.



"I wanted to score so badly, I had the chance... When you're there fighting and trying to score, it will end up going in," Griezmann told DAZN.



"Scoring is about streaks. Hopefully I can score more goals after today.



"It was a feeling of joy and a lot of pride, listening to the support of the fans. It's sacrifice paying off. I gave it all on the field."



Atletico have 41 points from 22 games, two behind third-placed Real Sociedad who were left frustrated by an own goal in stoppage time that pegged them to a 1-1 draw at home against Celta on Saturday.



Real Betis are fifth on 37 points. Barcelona, who were visiting lowly Cadiz in the late game, are top on 56 points ahead of Real Madrid with 51.



Dortmund join Bayern at top





IMAGE: Karim Adeyemi, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal for Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund crushed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday with a goal and an assist from Karim Adeyemi to join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch their winning run in the league to six consecutive matches this year.



Germany international Adeyemi put the hosts ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute before turning provider to feed Donyell Malen at the far post for their second goal four minutes later.



Adeyemi then had to be taken off after pulling a thigh muscle while setting up their second goal.



The visitors cut the deficit one minute after the restart through Lucas Tousart but Dortmund were brutally efficient and scored their four goals with a mere five shots on target.



A sensational Reus free kick into the top corner in the 76th restored order for Dortmund before Julian Brandt netted their fourth in the final minute.



Fresh from their 1-0 Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg win over Chelsea in midweek, Dortmund have now won all six league matches this year and are on 43 points, second on goal difference to Bayern Munich and ahead of Union Berlin, who also have 43 following their goalless draw against Schalke 04.