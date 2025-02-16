PIX: Real Madrid held by Osasuna; Bellingham sees red

A round-up of Saturday's action in LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Serie A

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates putting Real Madrid ahead in the LaLiga match against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, on Saturday. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Leaders Real Madrid extended their winless LaLiga run to three games when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday after playing most of the game with 10 men.

Real top the standings with 51 points, with second-placed city rivals Atletico Madrid a point adrift.

Third-placed Barcelona, who are on 48 points, will face Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Real started the game in control and Kylian Mbappe put them ahead in the 15th minute, finishing from close range following a counter attack by Federico Valverde before Jude Bellingham was handed his marching orders following an argument with the referee in the 39th minute.

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir levelled in the 58th minute with a tidy finish from the penalty spot after he was fouled inside the box by Eduardo Camavinga.

Last-year's champions paid a heavy price for wasting several chances to extend their lead, including a sitter that was missed from close-range by Vinicius Jr, who was otherwise a menace with his runs up and down the left channel.

The game grew in tension and Real's players and bench complained forcefully to the referee on several occasions throughout the first half.

IMAGE: Ante Budimir scores from the penalty spot past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to draw Osasuna level. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was booked after voicing his frustration at Real not being awarded three penalties for what he thought were fouls on Vinicius and Bellingham and a handball inside the box by Alejandro Catena.

Referee Jose Munuera Montero eventually tired of the complaints from Real's players and flashed a straight red to Bellingham after the English midfielder voiced his frustration to the official.

"I do not want to go into the details of what was said, but I didn't insult the referee and I hope they review the footage because it was a misunderstanding, but I am here to apologise to the team anyways," Bellingham told reporters.

Osasuna were livelier after the break and Thibaut Courtois made a great reflex save to deny Jon Moncayola's close-range header in the 55th minute, with Budimir striking the rebound wide of the right post.

The VAR, however, told the referee to review the play and he decided to award a penalty to Osasuna for Camavinga's stomp on Budimir's foot.

Real still had chances to snatch a win, with Mbappe wasting a great opportunity from a counter in the 70th minute, and Vinicius Jr almost scored a fantastic individual goal five minutes later, dribbling past three defenders and the goalkeeper but his effort was headed off the goalline by Catena.

Sorloth rescues 10-man Atletico

IMAGE: Alexander Sorloth scores to draw Atletico Madrid level against Celta Vigo, at Metropolitano, Madrid. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Atletico Madrid wasted a golden opportunity to go top in LaLiga as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by visitors Celta Vigo.

Atletico played almost the entire game a man short after midfielder Pablo Barrios was shown a straight red card for a reckless studs-up tackle on Pablo Duran in the fourth minute.

Iago Aspas fired home a 68th-minute penalty after Robin Le Normand had fouled Borja Iglesias inside the box but forward Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to finish off a counter attack in the 81st minute and rescue a valuable point for the home side.

PSG extend unbeaten run with win at Toulouse

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates with Desire Doue after scoring the only goal of the match against Toulouse. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Fabian Ruiz's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Paris St Germain at Toulouse on Saturday, extending the visitors' unbeaten run as well as their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

The Parisians, who have not lost in the league all season, top the table with 56 points from 22 games, 10 clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, while Toulouse are 10th on 27.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue and Lucas Hernandez all had chances to break the deadlock in the first half as Toulouse struggled to find their rhythm.

The visitors finally found the net seven minutes after the break when Willian Pacho's header hit the crossbar and the rebound fell to Fabian Ruiz, who slotted home from close range.

"On the wings, it was hard to find space. We wanted to keep possession, we had chances and in the end one goal was enough," said Ruiz.

"No matter where I am playing, what I want is to keep competing and do my best," he added.

PSG had several chances to extend their lead, going closest when Bradley Barcola's shot was brilliantly saved by substitute goalkeeper Kjetil Haug after Guillaume Restes was forced off through injury late in the first half.

The hosts struggled to create any real opportunities, but held firm at the back to deny PSG another goal.

PSG are the fourth French top flight team to avoid defeat in their first 22 matches, but Luis Enrique said going the season unbeaten was not among their targets.

PSG, who won the first leg of their Champions League tie against Brest 3-0 on Tuesday, will meet their French opponents again on Wednesday in the return.

Gimenez earns Milan win over Verona

IMAGE: AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez celebrates scoring against Hellas Verona, at San Siro, Milan. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

A wasteful AC Milan breathed a sigh of relief as they secured a narrow 1-0 Serie A win at home against Hellas Verona, courtesy of a late Santiago Gimenez goal.

The gloom that had set in at the San Siro lifted in the 75th minute when Gimenez headed home after a ball into the box was cleverly directed into his path by Rafael Leao.

The result put Milan in seventh place with 41 points, five behind Lazio in fourth, the last qualifying spot for next season's Champions League. Verona are 15th.

Milan dominated possession and created chances in the first half, but could not open the scoring against a defensive Verona, leading to growing frustration among both supporters and players.

The hosts carved out a big chance early in the match when Tijjani Reijnders unleashed a low drive from distance, but Verona keeper Lorenzo Montipo reacted sharply, diving down swiftly to push it away from danger.

Minutes later, Milan went dangerously close again when what looked like a cross from Joao Felix sailed over everyone, forcing a surprised Montipo into a desperate diving save to keep it out.

Gimenez had a goal ruled out just after the half-hour mark, as he was a fraction offside before slotting the ball into the net, with the growing frustration evident for the home team, who had the majority of both chances and possession, rarely allowing Verona to get beyond their midfield.

The second half was a largely dull affair with few chances until Gimenez's goal lifted the spirits, with jubilant cheers echoing around the stadium as the hosts rode out the final minutes.

Leao had a late chance to double the lead as he stormed into the Verona box, but the opportunity went begging as Verona cleared to the sound of the final whistle.