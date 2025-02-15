HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISL: Chennaiyin escape with narrow win

ISL: Chennaiyin escape with narrow win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 15, 2025 20:42 IST

Chennaiyin FC rode on a late strike from Daniel Chima Chukwu to edge past Punjab FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League in Chennai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Punjab remain on ninth position in the table with 24 points from 20 matches, while Chennaiyin are one place below with the same points from 21 matches. Photograph: ISL/X

Wilmar Jordan Gil gave the hosts an 18th minute lead from a spot kick before Punjab's Luka Majcen equalised in the 48th minute.

But it was Chukwu who broke Punjab hearts in the 84th minute scoring the winner.

 

Punjab remain on ninth position in the table with 24 points from 20 matches, while Chennaiyin are one place below with the same points from 21 matches.

Melroy Assisi conceded a penalty as the ball struck the defender's hand inside the box while trying to shield Jordan.

The Colombian striker made no mistake converting the resulting penalty.

Filip Mrzljak had a couple of chances to find the equaliser but the midfielder could not find the target before he was replaced after getting injured.

Punjab equalised three minutes into the second half with Luka finishing off a wonderful team move.

Asmir Suljic found Pulga Vidal at the end of the box and the Argentinian found Luka with a pinpoint pass inside the box which the Slovenian buried it past the goalkeeper.

Punjab kept on creating pressure on the home side but the final output was missing with the team unable to convert the chances.

The visitors were punished for those misses as Chennaiyin took the lead six minutes from time.

Substitutes Lukas Brambilla and Daniel Chima Chukwu combined as the former found Chukwu completely free inside the six-yard box which the striker poked inside the net.

Punjab pushed hard for the equaliser in the final minutes and the injury time but were thwarted twice by the goalkeeper.

There was also a goal line clearance from the Chennaiyin defence from a right footed effort by Vidal.

In the end, Chennaiyin somehow held on to the slender lead to earn three crucial points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
