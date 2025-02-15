IPL 2025: Opening clash and key dates REVEALED

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22 with a match between title holders Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens, also the designated venue for this year's final on May 25.

IMAGE: The BCCI is yet to release the schedule but it is expected that the governing body will announce the full list of venues and matches early next week. Photograph: KKR/X

The PTI has learned that this year too, Dharamsala and Guwahati will host a couple of IPL matches.

Dharamsala will be the second home venue of Punjab Kings after Mullanpur, while Rajasthan Royals will set up their base in the North Eastern City apart from regular venue Jaipur.

In IPL 2024, Punjab had hosted Chennai Super Kings and RCB and had lost both the matches. However, this year the picturesque venue might get an additional match.

The Royals played PBKS and KKR at Guwahati last year, while they lost the match against Punjab, the match against the Knight Riders ended in a washout.

Five-time champions Super Kings, set to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 at their home ground  MA Chidambaram Stadium  against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, who also owns five titles in the league.

While both CSK and MI have zeroed in on their captaincy choices, Kolkata is yet to name their leader after IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer joined PBKS after the mega auction.

The Royal Challengers also have a new captain in Rajat Patidar, who replaced Faf du Plessis.