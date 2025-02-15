HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Opening clash and key dates REVEALED

IPL 2025: Opening clash and key dates REVEALED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 22:54 IST

x

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22 with a match between title holders Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens, also the designated venue for this year's final on May 25.

IMAGE: The BCCI is yet to release the schedule but it is expected that the governing body will announce the full list of venues and matches early next week. Photograph: KKR/X

The PTI has learned that this year too, Dharamsala and Guwahati will host a couple of IPL matches.

Dharamsala will be the second home venue of Punjab Kings after Mullanpur, while Rajasthan Royals will set up their base in the North Eastern City apart from regular venue Jaipur.

 

The BCCI is yet to release the schedule but it is expected that the governing body will announce the full list of venues and matches early next week.

In IPL 2024, Punjab had hosted Chennai Super Kings and RCB and had lost both the matches. However, this year the picturesque venue might get an additional match.

The Royals played PBKS and KKR at Guwahati last year, while they lost the match against Punjab, the match against the Knight Riders ended in a washout.

Five-time champions Super Kings, set to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 at their home ground  MA Chidambaram Stadium  against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, who also owns five titles in the league.

While both CSK and MI have zeroed in on their captaincy choices, Kolkata is yet to name their leader after IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer joined PBKS after the mega auction.

The Royal Challengers also have a new captain in Rajat Patidar, who replaced Faf du Plessis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB rest faith in rejigged squad for success in IPL 2025
RCB rest faith in rejigged squad for success in IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Ponting reveals his '3 non-negotiables' for PBKS
IPL 2025: Ponting reveals his '3 non-negotiables' for PBKS
IPL 2025: Will Kohli return as RCB captain?
IPL 2025: Will Kohli return as RCB captain?
'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni and Rohit'
'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni and Rohit'
Thala Dhoni preps for IPL 2025!
Thala Dhoni preps for IPL 2025!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 2

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

webstory image 3

When Usha Vance Bowled Us Over

VIDEOS

B-town diva Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport0:29

B-town diva Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport

'Pay Rs 99,000 once and get pani-puri for lifetime'7:18

'Pay Rs 99,000 once and get pani-puri for lifetime'

Naseeruddin Shah snapped at Mumbai airport0:29

Naseeruddin Shah snapped at Mumbai airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD