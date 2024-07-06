Wimbledon PIX: Top seed Swiatek shocked by Putintseva

IMAGES from Day 6 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva reacts after winning her ladies third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon hopes went up in flames as the world number one disintegrated under huge pressure from fiery Kazakh Yulia Putintseva who battled back superbly to win their third-round clash 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

Swiatek appeared to be cruising when she took the first set without having to get out of second gear, but the wheels came off in spectacular fashion.

Putintseva broke the top-seeded Pole twice in the second set and twice more in the third to set up a fourth-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko.

Wang battles back to leave Dart in tears

IMAGE: China's Xinyu Wang celebrates winning the second set against Britain's Harriett Dart in the ladies' singles. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Local favourite Harriet Dart wiped away tears at the net at Wimbledon on Saturday after she failed to break down the solid defence of China's Wang Xinyu, losing her third-round match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Dart, who knocked out compatriot and 32nd seed Katie Boulter earlier this week, could not hide her emotion before congratulating 22-year-old Wang, at 42 ranked 58 places above the Briton.

Wang had trouble at the start of the match coping with a swirling and chilly wind as well as her opponent's aggressive game.

The encounter was also disrupted by rain and it took until midway through the second set for the Chinese woman to settle into a rhythm and find her range.

Dart took the first set with a fierce cross-court winner, after breaking Wang's serve four times as both players struggled with the ball toss in the stiff breeze.

IMAGE: Harriett Dart gets set to make a forehand return against Xinyu Wang. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Wang, who reached the fourth round of the US Open last year, settled her nerves and took the second set on her third set point with a volley winner.

She said she had trouble dealing with Dart's serve and her "super-flat" balls.

"I was getting a bit more used to her balls and all the slices. I felt more comfortable each time as the match was going," Wang said in a courtside interview.

The British No.2, cheered by a partisan crowd, won the first three games of the third set but could not maintain her intensity and became increasingly frustrated by Wang's solid defence and tenacity.

Wang, who upset fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the second round, took advantage and reeled off the next six games, clinching the match with a determined volley winner.

She told the crowd she was looking forward to the fourth round and added: "Hopefully you cheer more for me next time."

Dart's defeat means Emma Raducanu, who reached the fourth round on Friday, is the only British player left in the draw.