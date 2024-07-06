News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa fall short; Caruana defends Superbet Classic crown

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa fall short; Caruana defends Superbet Classic crown

Source: PTI
July 06, 2024 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fabiano Caruana

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Grand Chess Tour/X

World number two Fabiano Caruana defended his Superbet Classic title by winning all three rapid games in a thrilling four-way tiebreaker, featuring Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, after a rather dull tournament.

Caruana lost to Anish Giri of Holland in the Classical format to split the competition wide open as Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and France's Alireza Firouzja all finished the classical section tied for first.

 

Praggnanandhaa survived by the skin of the teeth against Alireza, who held a completely winning position for a long time. If the Frenchman had won the final classical round there would have been no need of tiebreak games as he would have overtaken Caruana on points.

But Caruana lost, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa drew and that set up a four-way tiebreaker to decide the winner.

Caruana, not known as a tiebreaker master, proved that he can get the better of the younger generation as he defeated all three –- Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Alireza to come up trumps and win the first prize hamper of USD 68500.

The tiebreaker saw the two Indians on the backfoot. Gukesh could have done better but Caruana was spot on while Praggnanandhaa could have complicated things.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa was staring at his first defeat in the tournament as Alireza was clearly on top.

The Indian struggled in the middle game and had to part with a rook for a minor piece but fought till the last to salvage a lost a position.

Gukesh played out a draw with Wesley So in a mere 22 moves, the Nimzo Indian defense did not give any confidence to the American and the draw was through repetition of moves.

Results final round: Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) beat Fabiano Caruana (5); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 5) drew with R Praggnaanandhaa (Ind. 5); Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rom, 3.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 4.5); Wesley So (USa, 4) drew with D Gukesh (Ind, 5);; Ian Nepomnichtchi (Fid, 4.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4.5). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant
'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant
NEET-UG counselling deferred amid paper leak row
NEET-UG counselling deferred amid paper leak row
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Drivers to Rahul
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Drivers to Rahul
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

Has Ronaldo played his last match for Portugal?

Has Ronaldo played his last match for Portugal?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances