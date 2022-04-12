News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian GM Praggnanandhaa wins prestigious chess tourney

Indian GM Praggnanandhaa wins prestigious chess tourney

Source: PTI
April 12, 2022 23:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

R Pragganandhaa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Reykjajvik Chess/Twitter

Young Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa on Tuesday won the prestigious Reykjavik Open chess tournament in Reykjajvik, Iceland, with 7.5 points from nine rounds.

The 16-year-old Pragganandhaa defeated compatriot GM D Gukesh in the final round to emerge sole winner.

 

Praggnanandhaa turned things around in the all-Indian battle after his opponent blundered when he appeared to be losing.

The highly-rated Indian remained unbeaten through the nine rounds and finished with wins over Matthieu Cornette (France) and Gukesh in the last two rounds.

He also posted four other wins, including the one over American Abhimanyu Mishra, who last year became the then youngest Grandmaster at the age of 12 years and four months.

Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2624) gained 13.2 ELO points from the triumph.

He had recently hogged the limelight after stunning world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in an online tournament.

Gukesh, who logged six points, finished 17th while GM Abhijeet Gupta took the eighth spot, securing 6.5 points.

The Netherlands GM Max Warmerdam took second place with seven points ahead of Mads Anderson (Denmark), who also scored the same number of points.

Abhimanyu Mishra picked up seven points and finished fifth.

Among the other Indians, IM Tania Sachdev (6 points) claimed 21st spot while experienced GM B Adibhan scored 5.5 points and settled for 34th place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Shami's AMAZING Story!
SEE: Shami's AMAZING Story!
Heavily studded Hamilton reacts to F1 jewellery ban
Heavily studded Hamilton reacts to F1 jewellery ban
Soccer PIX: Barca claim epic win; Milan held
Soccer PIX: Barca claim epic win; Milan held
Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj
Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj
NYC shooting not being probed as terrorism act: Police
NYC shooting not being probed as terrorism act: Police
At least 16 injured in New York subway shooting
At least 16 injured in New York subway shooting
Djokovic loses in Monte Carlo
Djokovic loses in Monte Carlo

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?

What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?

SEE: Shreyas-Dre Rus Dance!

SEE: Shreyas-Dre Rus Dance!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances