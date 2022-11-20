PICS: FIFA World Cup kicks off in glitzy opening!

IMAGE: General view during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters

The FIFA World Cup got underway in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday with a glitzy opening ceremony.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to a roaring crowd, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders.

IMAGE: Jung Kook of BTS performs. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A show then unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, are among leaders at the in a tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match between the hosts and Ecuador.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters