News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds protesting Beckham

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds protesting Beckham

November 20, 2022 18:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.

On Sunday, UK comedian Joe Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper. 

IMAGE: On Sunday, UK comedian Joe Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper. Photograph: Joe Lycett/Twitter

A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup.

 

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.

On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Lycett earlier said Beckham was a "a gay icon" who was working for Qatar, which is "one of the worst places in the world to be gay".

Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the ultimatum.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the country's organisers of the World Cup have warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event.

The country has also denied accusations of abusing of workers and bribery to win the hosting rights.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: The Tallest Player In Qatar
World Cup: The Tallest Player In Qatar
FIFA WC: Messi's Argentina tipped to ease past Saudi
FIFA WC: Messi's Argentina tipped to ease past Saudi
FIFA WC Preview: Denmark face tricky Tunisia test
FIFA WC Preview: Denmark face tricky Tunisia test
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 rebels for filing nominations
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 rebels for filing nominations
Who is Netherlands' mysterious goalkeeper?
Who is Netherlands' mysterious goalkeeper?
Hardik wants more batting all-rounders
Hardik wants more batting all-rounders
Gandhi wanted to dissolve Cong after 1947: Ram Madhav
Gandhi wanted to dissolve Cong after 1947: Ram Madhav

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

World Cup: Women Refs To Debut In Qatar

World Cup: Women Refs To Debut In Qatar

Big blow for France! Injured Benzema out of World Cup

Big blow for France! Injured Benzema out of World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances