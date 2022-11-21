News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Iran

FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Iran

November 21, 2022 19:47 IST
England

IMAGE: England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates with Mason Mount after scoring their team's first goal against Iran. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

England cruised into a 3-0 halftime lead in their World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday with teenager Jude Bellingham scoring his first international goal and Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also on target.

 

England

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka scores their team's second goal. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bellingham headed in a cross from the left by Luke Shaw in the 35th minute to reward England's domination, Saka found the top corner with a left-foot shot in the 43rd minute and Sterling poked in a third from Harry Kane's pass two minutes later.

Raheem Sterling

IMAGE: Raheem Sterling celebrates. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Iran suffered a torrid first half and had to replace goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he sustained a head injury following a collision with team mate Hosseini Majid, resulting in 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Source: REUTERS
