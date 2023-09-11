News
PICS: Djokovic douses Medvedev fire to win US Open

September 11, 2023 05:07 IST
At the age of 36, Novak Djokovic is the fourth oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open era.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the second set tie-breaker in the US Open men's singles final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, beating old foe Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the US Open on Sunday.

The Serb battled past the Russian, who denied him a rare calendar Grand Slam two years ago, winning 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

 

At the age of 36, Djokovic is the fourth oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open era.

He won the Australian Open and hoisted the trophy at Roland Garros earlier this year. He had a chance to collect his 24th major title at Wimbledon but was denied in the finale by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Fans had hoped that Djokovic would meet the young Spaniard again in New York, but the defending champion came up short against Medvedev in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

On Sunday, Medvedev was no match for Djokovic though he came close to taking the second set which went to the tie-breaker.

