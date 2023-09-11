News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dabrowski-Routliffe win US Open women's doubles crown

Dabrowski-Routliffe win US Open women's doubles crown

September 11, 2023 03:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate with the trophy after winning the US Open women's doubles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate with the trophy after winning the US Open women's doubles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe beat former champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Russia's Vera Zvonareva 7-6(9), 6-3 to win the US Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who began their partnership just last month, saved eight of the nine break-points they faced during a match that lasted two hours, 14 minutes.

 

It marked the first Grand Slam title for Routliffe, who previously represented Canada, and third for Dabrowski following the mixed doubles titles she won at the 2017 French Open and 2018 Australian Open.

"Thanks to Gabby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it and love her for it," Routliffe said during their on-court interview. "And, obviously, I hope we can have many great results to come in the future."

Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva pose with the runners-up trophy.

IMAGE: Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva pose with the runners-up trophy. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Siegemund and Zvonareva, who won the 2020 US Open women's doubles competition, failed to convert any of the five break-point opportunities they had in a tightly-contested first set that required a drama-filled tie-breaker.

A quick start to the tiebreaker gave Dabrowski and Routliffe a 4-0 lead but Siegemund and Zvonareva stormed back to make it 4-4 and even earned a pair of set points but it was the Canadian and New Zealander who clinched it on their fourth set point.

Dabrowski and Routliffe took that momentum into the second set where they quickly went up a double break for a 3-0 lead that set them on their way as they went on to break again when they closed out the match on their third championship point.

"Thank you to Erin. You took a chance on me too," said Dabrowski. "I'm really, really proud of the way that we've stood by each other through thick and thin the last two weeks.

"I think we improved a lot even from the first tournament we played back in Montreal."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bopanna-Ebden fail to cross US Open final hurdle
Bopanna-Ebden fail to cross US Open final hurdle
PIX: What's special about Djokovic's phone celebration
PIX: What's special about Djokovic's phone celebration
How Bopanna beat weak knees to reach US Open final
How Bopanna beat weak knees to reach US Open final
PIX: Livingstone powers England to win over Kiwis
PIX: Livingstone powers England to win over Kiwis
Russia, West vindicate each other's Ukraine stand
Russia, West vindicate each other's Ukraine stand
Naidu's arrest marks a few firsts in Andhra
Naidu's arrest marks a few firsts in Andhra
Visit to Casino lands Pak team officials in hot soup!
Visit to Casino lands Pak team officials in hot soup!

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen

Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned US tennis queen

Sabalenka loses but leaves NYC on top of the world

Sabalenka loses but leaves NYC on top of the world

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances