Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Paralympics: India schedule on Saturday, Day 3

Paris Paralympics: India schedule on Saturday, Day 3

August 31, 2024 02:42 IST
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

IMAGE: Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar in action in the men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to win two successive Paralympics gold medals with a record-breaking performance that cemented her place as one of the finest para-shooters in the world on a history-making day for the country, which also snared its maiden track medal through Preethi Pal.

 

The 22-year-old Avani, who was paralysed waist-down after a car accident as an 11-year-old, bagged the landmark gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle (SH1) shooting competition in Chateauroux.

On the second day of competition, India also won a silver medal through Manish Narwal in the men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event.

India will be looking to add to these medals on Saturday when Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, who missed out on a podium at the Tokyo Games after finishing fourth with a total of 203.9, participates in the men's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 (Qualification) and Rubina Francis lines up in the women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification).

Check out India schedule on Saturday, Day 3 of competition at the Paris Paralympics:

Paralympics Schedule

