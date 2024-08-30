News
Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze in World U20 C'ship

Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze in World U20 C'ship

Source: PTI
August 30, 2024 23:16 IST
IMAGE: India's Aarti poses after finishing third in the 10000m race walk event. Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Athletics / X

Aarti won a bronze in women's 10000m race walk event with national record time to open India's medal account in the World U20 Athletics Championships in Lima on Friday.

The 17-year-old Aarti clocked 44 minutes 39.39 seconds to finish third in the gruelling event on the penultimate day of competitions.

 

Chinese race walkers Zhuoma Baima (43:26.60) and Meiling Chen (44:30.67) took the gold and silver respectively.

On Thursday night, Pooja Singh rewrote the national U20 women's national record in high jump to enter the final with a ninth-place finish in the qualification round.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Fatehbad district of Haryana, cleared a height of 1.83m to finish second in qualification round group B and ninth overall and qualify for the final to be held on Saturday.

Daughter of a mason, Pooja broke her own national U20 record of 1.82m set last year in Korea while winning a silver medal at the Asian U20 Championships.

Source: PTI
