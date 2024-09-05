News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Archers Harvinder-Pooja advance to mixed team quarters

Paralympics: Archers Harvinder-Pooja advance to mixed team quarters

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pooja Jatyan and Harvinder Singh

IMAGE: Pooja Jatyan and Harvinder Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khel Now/X

Indian archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan defeated Australia's Taymon Kenton-Smith and Amanda Jennings in the shoot-off to enter the quarter-finals of the recurve mixed team open in the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.

 

A day after making history as India's first archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, Harvinder teamed up with Pooja to raise hopes of securing an unparalleled second medal.

The duo, seeded fifth, quickly surged to a 4-0 lead, capitalising on some inconsistent shooting by the Australian pair.

Harvinder and Pooja clinched the first two sets with scores of 31-18 and 35-24.

However, the Indian pair faltered in the next two sets, losing 27-33 and 24-33, forcing the match into a tense shoot-off.

Harvinder and Pooja dominated the shoot-off, winning 16-5 to set up a quarter-final clash against Poland.

In the recurve open class, archers shoot from a standing position at a distance of 70m at a 122cm target made up of 10 concentric circles scoring from 10 points down to 1 point from the centre outwards.

Hailing from a family of farmers from Haryana, Harvinder was just one and a half years old, when he contracted dengue and due to the side effects of some injections administered to him, his legs were left impaired.

Pooja had on Tuesday lost out in the individual quarter-finals.

In 1997, when Pooja was just two months old, she became a victim of medical negligence when she was administered a wrong injection for high fever, resulting in polio in her left leg.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympian runner dies from burns inflicted by boyfriend
Olympian runner dies from burns inflicted by boyfriend
Fortune teller gets it right as Aus swimmer takes gold
Fortune teller gets it right as Aus swimmer takes gold
Head goes ballistic as Australia hammer Scots
Head goes ballistic as Australia hammer Scots
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
'Comparisons With Vicky Used To Irritate'
'Comparisons With Vicky Used To Irritate'
Sebi may notify tighter rules for F&O trade soon
Sebi may notify tighter rules for F&O trade soon
ICC boss Shah to continue as BCCI secretary till...
ICC boss Shah to continue as BCCI secretary till...

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Harvinder reveals his mantra to Paralympics gold

Harvinder reveals his mantra to Paralympics gold

Amit Saroha gets 'gurudakshina' at Paris Paralympics

Amit Saroha gets 'gurudakshina' at Paris Paralympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances