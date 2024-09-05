News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Olympian Cheptegei succumbs to burn injuries inflicted by boyfriend

Paris Olympian Cheptegei succumbs to burn injuries inflicted by boyfriend

September 05, 2024 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rebecca Cheptegei

IMAGE: Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who finished 44th at the Paris Olympics, lived in Kenya while training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kenya/X

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died, the head of the country's Olympics committee said on Thursday, days after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

 

Kenyan and Ugandan media reported that Cheptegei, 33, who competed in the Paris Olympics, suffered burns to more than 75% of her body in the attack in Kenya on Sunday, making her the third female athlete to be killed in the country since October 2021.

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympics Committee, said in a post on X.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Cheptegei, who finished 44th in Paris, had a house in Kenya where she stayed when she trained in the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Legends missing from Ballon d'Or nominations
Legends missing from Ballon d'Or nominations
Fortune teller gets it right as Aus swimmer takes gold
Fortune teller gets it right as Aus swimmer takes gold
Paris Paralympics: THRILLING PIX!
Paris Paralympics: THRILLING PIX!
Curious, Playful Kanchi
Curious, Playful Kanchi
The Perfect Couple Review
The Perfect Couple Review
Sena-UBT relents on CM face after Pawar's remark
Sena-UBT relents on CM face after Pawar's remark
Clashes after rape bid: Telangana district peaceful
Clashes after rape bid: Telangana district peaceful

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Amit Saroha gets 'gurudakshina' at Paris Paralympics

Amit Saroha gets 'gurudakshina' at Paris Paralympics

Harvinder reveals his mantra to Paralympics gold

Harvinder reveals his mantra to Paralympics gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances