News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Therapy call powers Noah Lyles to Olympic 100m gold

Therapy call powers Noah Lyles to Olympic 100m gold

August 05, 2024 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100m at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

A phone call with his therapist after a worrying semi-final helped propel Noah Lyles to the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday, after years of rebuilding his mental health to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

 

The American put on the performance of a lifetime to take the 100 metres gold by five-thousandths of a second in 9.79, in a blistering final where a 9.91 from Jamaican Oblique Seville was only good enough to finish last.

IMAGE: Kenneth Bednarek, Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson check for the official results. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Seville had crossed the line ahead of Lyles in their semi-final, and the US sprinter said he needed to get into the right mindset for his medal race.

"I wouldn't say nervous – I'd say I was extremely curious as to what was going to happen. That's how me and my therapist phrase it. I’m curious as to what I’m going to do, how am I going to pull this off," he told reporters.

"I came in third-fastest from the semis. I'm like 'This is going to be serious, this is not going to be easy'. And I had said OK, my therapist said 'You need to let go, you need to relax and you need to be yourself'."

IMAGE: It was the first time eight men have broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal 100 metres race. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Lyles was familiar with all the highs and lows of his sport long before he arrived in Paris, and has publicly discussed the work he put into his mental health to rebound from the pit of depression he found himself in three years ago.

The three-times 200m world champion failed even to qualify for the shorter sprint at the US Olympic trials in 2021, and rebuilt himself - body and mind - with the singular goal of becoming the fastest man on earth.

IMAGE: Noah Lyles has publicly discussed the work he put into his mental health to rebound from the pit of depression he found himself in three years ago. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

"I did this against the best of the best, on the biggest stage, with the biggest pressure," Lyles said. "And I wasn't even entered in the 100 in 2021. You know, here I am, first Olympics in the 100, going around now the Olympic champion."

Lyles will compete next in the 200m as he bids for a rare Olympic sprint double, with the opening rounds set for Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Rohidas gets 1-match ban; will miss semis
Olympics: Rohidas gets 1-match ban; will miss semis
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar
9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar
How To Protect Your Health In Monsoon
How To Protect Your Health In Monsoon
Should marital rape be punished? CJI's bench to decide
Should marital rape be punished? CJI's bench to decide
Recipe: Taruna's Millets Ka Daliya
Recipe: Taruna's Millets Ka Daliya

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Closest 100m Final In Olympic History!

Closest 100m Final In Olympic History!

PICS: Noah Lyles is the world's fastest man!

PICS: Noah Lyles is the world's fastest man!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances