Rediff.com  » Sports » Toor flops in Shot Put; Chaudhary, Dhyani in 5000m

Toor flops in Shot Put; Chaudhary, Dhyani in 5000m

August 03, 2024 05:18 IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor during the men's Shot Put qualification at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

IMAGE: Tajinderpal Singh Toor during the Olympics men's Shot Put qualification at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Toor could only manage a best effort of 18.05 metres on his first attempt and finished 15th in Group A qualifying in the men’s Shot Put at the Olympics in Paris on Friday.

He subsequently recorded fouls on his following two chances and was unable to even come close to meeting the direct qualification mark of 21.35m.

The National record holder, with an effort of 21.77 metres, was unable to finish among the top 12 who qualified for Saturday’s final.

For the record, his overall ranking was 29th and last in the qualification round.

 

“Today was a hard day for me,” said Toor said on his Instagram page. “I intended to perform my personal best but couldn't perform. The journey to the Paris Olympics was not easy for me; I endured many emotional setbacks and injuries, still going through ankle pain.

“But definitely representing my nation at the biggest sports event in the world is also fortunate. If we cherish the victories, we should also accept the defeats. It's true sportsmanship.”

European champion Leonardo Fabbri of Italy topped the qualifying round with a 21.76m throw.

Tajinderpal also failed to qualify for the men’s shot put final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He had finished 18th in qualifying, with a best attempt of 19.99m while the direct qualification mark was set at 21.20m. 

Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani disappoint in 5000m

Parul Chaudhary, meanwhile, finished 14th in the heats of the women’s 5000m and unable to make it to the final. Despite clocking a season’s best of 15:10.68s, the 29-year-old couldn’t finish inside the top eight in her heat, which advanced to the final.

She finished just 0.33 seconds off her National record of 15:10.35s which she achieved at the California Track Festival in the USA in 2023.

Her heat was topped by reigning Commonwealth Games champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya with 15:00.73s.

Ankita Dhyani was also involved in action in the 5000m. She finished last in her heat with a time of 16:19.38s. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon of Kenya topped this particular heat after clocking 14:57.56.

Overall, Chaudhary finished 24th and thwas 40th and last in the women’s 5000m qualification.

Chaudhary is the only Indian athlete in Paris competing in two events. She will be in action again in the women’s 3000m steeplechase heats on Sunday.

