Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM Modi

Source: PTI
August 09, 2024 10:14 IST
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in track and field 

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in track and field. Photograph: Kind courtesy PM Narendra Modi/X

Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in the Paris Games was hailed as a feat which will inspire the future generations in pursuit of excellence as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in lauding the superstar javelin thrower's achievements.

Tokyo Games champion Chopra on Thursday became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw in the ongoing edition in Paris.

 

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver," PM Modi wrote on X. "He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

President Murmu said the country would look forward to more medals from Chopra.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games.

"India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chimed in to congratulate the 26-year-old.

"What a moment for Bharat! A Silver Medal for @Neeraj_chopra1. He has won his 2nd consecutive Olympic medal! This incredible achievement is historic—no individual in independent Bharat has ever done it before in athletics," Mandaviya posted.

"Congratulations Neeraj, you've inspired a nation and shown the world what determination and excellence look like. We couldn't be prouder!" Thank you for making India shine on the global stage!" he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
