News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 6, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 6, 2024

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 05, 2024 22:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's players celebrate their thrilling shoot-out victory over Great Britain in the Olympics men's hockey quarter-finals on Sunday

IMAGE: India's players celebrate their thrilling shoot-out victory over Great Britain in the Olympics men's hockey quarter-finals on Sunday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Indian Men's hockey will look to secure a second successive medal in Paris when they face Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday.

A semi-final win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition.

 

Later in the day, India's blue-eyed-boy of track and field, defending champion of the javelin throw Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the qualification round.

Following is India's schedule on Tuesday, Day 11 of the Paris Olympics: (All timings in IST):

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

HOCKEY

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj all set to defend Olympic crown
Neeraj all set to defend Olympic crown
Can India beat Germany and grab that hockey gold?
Can India beat Germany and grab that hockey gold?
Jaspal Rana to return as India shooting coach?
Jaspal Rana to return as India shooting coach?
Jaspal Rana to return as India shooting coach?
Jaspal Rana to return as India shooting coach?
Kerala plans early rehab of Wayanad's disaster-hit
Kerala plans early rehab of Wayanad's disaster-hit
Exporters concerned about fate of Indo-Bangla trade
Exporters concerned about fate of Indo-Bangla trade
Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match
Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match

Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match

Maheshwari-Naruka lose bronze medal by a whisker

Maheshwari-Naruka lose bronze medal by a whisker

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances