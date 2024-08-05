Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 6, 2024

IMAGE: India's players celebrate their thrilling shoot-out victory over Great Britain in the Olympics men's hockey quarter-finals on Sunday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Indian Men's hockey will look to secure a second successive medal in Paris when they face Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday.

A semi-final win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition.

Later in the day, India's blue-eyed-boy of track and field, defending champion of the javelin throw Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the qualification round.

Following is India's schedule on Tuesday, Day 11 of the Paris Olympics: (All timings in IST):

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

HOCKEY

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.