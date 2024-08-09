News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team

Olympics: Disappointing finish for Indian relay team

August 09, 2024 15:02 IST
Paris Olympics

IMAGE: India’s Jyothika Sri Dandi competes in women’s 4x400 relay during heat 2. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

India's hopes for a strong showing in the men 4x400m relay were dashed as they finished a disappointing fifth in their heat in Paris on Friday.

A stellar third leg by Amoj Jacob brought India back into contention, but the team couldn't maintain the momentum on the anchor leg.

The final result placed India a distant 11th overall, trailing even the slowest of the qualifying teams by a significant margin.

 

In heat 1, Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo gave Botswana a blistering start in the men's 4x400m heats, leaving the competition in their wake. The African nation built on their early lead, securing a commanding victory and setting a new world-leading time.

The United States, trailing for most of the race, staged a remarkable comeback with a powerful final leg to clinch the third and final automatic qualifying spot, narrowly edging out Great Britain.

India women also struggled in 4x400m relay. 

Jamaica secured a commanding victory in the 4x400m relay, crossing the finish line in a strong time of 3:24.92. The Netherlands and Ireland followed closely behind.

India, unfortunately, finished last in their heat with a time of 3:32.51, nearly six seconds behind Germany, who placed seventh. While it was a disappointing result for the Indian team, it's worth noting that Cuba recorded the slowest overall time across both heats.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

