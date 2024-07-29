Paris Olympics: Why was Lakshya Sen's win 'deleted'

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen reacts during his men’s singles badminton match against Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon at the Olympics on Saturday. Photograph: X

Guatemala's Kevin Cordon has been forced to withdraw from the Paris Olympics due to an elbow injury.

Cordon, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist, had opened his campaign in Paris on Saturday against India’s Lakshya Sen.

The 22-year-old Sen had emerged victorious in a 21-8, 22-20 straight games win. The result now stands cancelled.

“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the world body said in a statement.

This means Lakshya Sen, who had earned two points from his victory, will now start from scratch.

The Indian shuttler must now win both his remaining matches against Julien Carragi of Belgium and Indonesia's third seed Jonathan Christie to progress to the knockout stages.

The road to the quarterfinals has become considerably more challenging for the young Indian, who is making his Olympic debut.