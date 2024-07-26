Harmanpreet & Co can finish on podium, says former coach Harendra

IMAGE: 'This team has everything to win a medal for sure'. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Former coach Harendra Singh believes the Indian men's hockey team, led by the inspirational Harmanpreet Singh, has all the ingredients to win consecutive Olympic medals when they start their campaign at the Paris Games against New Zealand on Saturday.

But Harendra, who is now the head coach of the Indian women's team, has just one piece of advise for the men's side, "just play your normal game".

"My advice to them would be just play your normal game. India has all the qualities to finish on the podium. I am not predicting the colour of the medal but they can win a medal for sure. This team has everything," Harendra told PTI Bhasha.

"The team has a good forward line, great midfielders and of course the wall of Indian hockey PR Sreejesh, a cool captain like Harmanpreet Singh.

"Craig (Fulton) is a great coach. He knows what it needs to be a champion team. He knows how to deal with crunch situations. He has good experience of European and Indian style of hockey," added the former coach of USA men's team.

Harendra has served in various coaching and managerial capacities for senior and junior national teams, across prestigious events like the 2000 Sydney Olympics, 2005 men's Junior World Cup, 2006 men's World Cup, 2006 Asian Games, 2009 men's Asia Cup, and 2010 men's World Cup.

He took over the head coach's position of the national men's junior team in 2014 and then guided India to the junior World Cup title two years later in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for FIH from the Rediff Archives

Harmanpreet was part of that junior World Cup-winning team and Harendra had predicted back then that the dragflicker will scale greater heights in his career.

"Harmanpreet is a great captain. I want to disclose that in October 2015 before junior team's departure for Johor Cup, I told him (Harmanpreet) in front of the entire team that if you keep your head down and keep improving, not going too hard, one day you will lead the Indian team," said Harendra, who was the coach of 2017 Asia Cup-winning Indian women's team.

"The best thing about him is he remains cool in every situation. He never lets pressure affect him in any situation. This is his strength and being a defender he is leading the team the way it should be. He can make good decisions because of his calmness and that is why he is one of the best dragflickers in the world at this moment.

"I think he is one of the best captains Indian hockey has produced in recent years. He has the capability to execute plans," he said.

"He is also one of the main goal scorers for India and inspires others by his own performance. Harmanpreet can single handedly turn a match in India's favour," said the 55-year-old, a member of India's 1990 Asian Games silver medal-winning side.

Harendra said a medal will be fitting farewell gift for long-serving goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who will quit the sport after the Paris Games.

"Wo mera Jangoo (Sreejesh is affectionately called) hai and a medal will be a good salute to him. We started our journey almost together and today he is going to play his fourth Olympics," he said.

"Modern day hockey is very demanding. Since his (Sreejesh's) debut India has played more than 1000 matches and to keep himself fit physically and mentally and perform at optimum level is truly incredible. A big salute to him."