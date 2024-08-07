When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Congress/X

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi as she returned to the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Bhaker met Gandhi at the latter's 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi.

Sources said Gandhi congratulated Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours.

Earlier in the day, as Bhaker landed in the country, she was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception.