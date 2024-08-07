News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi

When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manu Bhaker

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Congress/X

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi as she returned to the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

 

Bhaker met Gandhi at the latter's 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi.

Sources said Gandhi congratulated Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours.

Earlier in the day, as Bhaker landed in the country, she was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
For God's sake, keep politics out of this: AFI boss
For God's sake, keep politics out of this: AFI boss
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
SC raps judge, cop for ignoring bail order
SC raps judge, cop for ignoring bail order
Wellalage achieves elusive record vs India in ODIs
Wellalage achieves elusive record vs India in ODIs
U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million
U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million
27 Wickets to spin: India's nightmare series
27 Wickets to spin: India's nightmare series

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: IOA protests Vinesh's disqualification

Olympics: IOA protests Vinesh's disqualification

'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches

'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances