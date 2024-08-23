News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics fever hits Paris

Paralympics fever hits Paris

August 23, 2024 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris Paralympics

IMAGE: Workers work to convert the Eiffel Tower Stadium from the beach volleyball venue to the Paralympic blind football venue for the coming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Parisians are the main buyers of tickets for the Paralympic Games, organisers said, rushing to grab a second opportunity to see competitions in some of the Games' spectacular venues, after many chose to snub the Olympics or missed out on tickets.

In July, Parisians had left the city in droves ahead of the Olympics, with entire neighbourhoods turned eerily quiet as residents decamped as they feared the disturbance and traffic problems many thought the Games would bring.

 

But the Games turned out to be a global success. The Paralympics will allow them to see Olympic sports in the same venues, including at the feet of the Eiffel Tower or in the gardens of the Versailles castle outside Paris.

Organisers said that of the more than 1.75 million tickets already sold ahead of the Aug. 28 start of the Paralympics, 92% came from French buyers, with buyers from the Ile-de-France region around Paris taking the lion's share of 73%.

Parisian Mathieu Bucella is set to boost these numbers a little further.

"I'm seriously thinking about it because I'm a bit annoyed that I didn't think of getting tickets for the (Olympic) Games, so this is my second chance," he said.

Paris Paralympics

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Paralympic Games/X

Organisers said several sessions were nearly sold out already, notably wheelchair fencing and para taekwondo in Grand Palais, para track cycling in Saint Quentin, para equestrian in Chateau de Versailles and blind football at Champ de Mars.

"We were watching the Olympic Games on TV, but after that you get that gut feeling that you want to come and see everything with your own eyes," Mexican tourist Arlet Haro said.

U.S. tourist Asad Rahman said he was glad to have come to Paris for the Paralympics.

"Things are a little bit more open than what we heard with the Olympics, where they closed off some areas. So it works out, as a tourist," he said by the Eiffel Tower, where workers were converting the beach volleyball pitch into a blind football pitch.

Heavy security during the Olympics made movement across the city center difficult as many key thoroughfares were blocked.

The Paralympics will run until Sept.8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is K L Rahul Leaving LSG?
Is K L Rahul Leaving LSG?
'India, Poland connected by kabaddi': PM Modi
'India, Poland connected by kabaddi': PM Modi
Fit-again Umran eyes strong comeback in Duleep Trophy
Fit-again Umran eyes strong comeback in Duleep Trophy
'Mature' Avani sets sights on an encore in Paris
'Mature' Avani sets sights on an encore in Paris
The two words that guided Neeraj to his season's best
The two words that guided Neeraj to his season's best
Stock markets marginally up in volatile trade
Stock markets marginally up in volatile trade
Murder case filed against Shakib-Al-Hasan
Murder case filed against Shakib-Al-Hasan

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

From Mali to Spain, albino runner chases Paris gold

From Mali to Spain, albino runner chases Paris gold

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances