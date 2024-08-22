'India, Poland connected by kabaddi': PM Modi





IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Michal Spiczko, president of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and Anna Kalbarczyk, Board Member, Kabaddi Federation of Poland, in Warsaw. Photograph: ANI

A day after he spoke of connection between India and Poland through kabaddi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and its Board member Anna Kalbarczyk in Warsaw.

PM Modi commended Spiczko and Kalbarczyk for their dedication towards advancing Kabaddi in Poland and popularising the sport in Europe, an official release said.

He highlighted the role of sports in fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Poland.

PM Modi had referred to kabaddi in his address to the Indian community programme in Warsaw on Wednesday.

He said Poland and Indians also have a connection through kabaddi.

"You know that kabaddi is played in every village in Bharat. This game reached Poland from Bharat, and the people of Poland have taken kabaddi to new heights. Poland has been the European kabaddi champion for two consecutive years. I have been informed that a kabaddi championship is going to be held again from August 24, and for the first time, Poland is hosting it. I would like to extend my best wishes to the Polish kabaddi team through you," PM Modi said.

He also said Indians know how to live with diversity, and how to celebrate it.

"And that is why we easily blend into any society. In Poland, there is a longstanding tradition of learning about and understanding Bharat. This is also evident in the universities here. Many of you must have visited the main library of Warsaw University. There, quotes from the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads greet us all. There are many people here who study Indian languages like Tamil and Sanskrit. There are also chairs related to Indian studies in the excellent universities here," he said.

The Poland men's national team qualified for the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad. Their shining moment came when they defeated then World Champions Iran in a preliminary group match.

Two Polish players have taken part in India's Pro Kabaddi League. Polish star defender Michal Spickzo was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by the Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition as well.

Piotr Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after he was picked up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.