Neeraj Chopra's advice that helped Sumit Antil win gold....

Neeraj Chopra's 'don't try anything new' message worked wonders for Paralympics star Sumit Antil

A message from Neeraj Chopra not to try anything new during competition worked wonders for Sumit Antil who heeded to the superstar javelin thrower's advice to win back-to-back gold in the Paralympics in Paris.

Antil on Monday became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the Paralympics title as he won the F64 category gold with a Games record of 70.59m.

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, bettered his own earlier Paralympic best of 68.55m set in Tokyo while winning the gold three years ago. His world record stands at 73.29m.

Antil said he and Chopra interact with each other at least once in a month, discussing about their sport and how to get better in it.

"I did not speak personally with Neeraj bhai before the Paris Games. I got a message from Neeraj bhai through somebody (athlete manager of Antil). He said it's very good atmosphere (in Paris) and it will be a good experience but don't try anything new."

"I just took it and it was a really good experience for me in Paris Paralympics," Antil said during a virtual media interaction on Tuesday.

"Me and Neeraj bhai remain in touch with each other, I keep on interacting with him once in a fortnight or a month. Whenever we speak to each other, it's about our sport, like we should keep doing our best and bring laurels to the country."

Asked why Chopra gave that kind of advice, Antil said, "Athletes can feel nervousness at such a big stage and it's difficult to remain focussed on the techniques. He (Neeraj) must be having something in mind and he does not want me to suffer those things."

"It so happens at times that the technique you worked on ground (during training) does not come out (during competition). Javelin throw is such an event in which technique is very important."

Antil had competed against the Tokyo Olympics champion and Paris Games silver medallist Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on March 5, 2021 in Patiala. He had finished seventh with a best throw of 66.43m while Chopra shattered his then national record with a big effort of 88.07m.

"Yes, I had gone there (Patiala in 2021) to find out what is the difference between para athletes and able-bodied athletes, why para athletes are not being able to do better. There, I set then para world record of 66.43m."

"There is a lot of difference in performance from that time to now. That time, I had a throw of 66m once in a while, but now I am consistently producing 69m, 70m and 71m. I am trying to go beyond 75m in the next one or two years."



Eyeing hat-trick in LA28



His target in the coming years is to complete a hat-trick of gold at the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

"To reach on top once is easy but it is very difficult to remain on top. But I am focussing on top competitions like the World Para Athletics Championships next year to be held in India. Our (short term) focus is on that," said Antil who has also won F64 gold in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the World Para Athletics Championships.

F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.

"Normally in our game, our peak time is when we are 31-32 years. I have won back-to-back gold in Tokyo and Paris and my endeavour would be to score a hat-trick in Los Angeles."

His "dream target" is to one day cross the 80m mark, which is not an easy task for even the country's able-bodied javelin throwers.

"One day, I would like to cross 80m, I want to experience how I feel when I cross that mark," he said.

On how he maintains focus and handles pressure, Antil said, "To be under pressure is normal at such a big stage and we try not to get stressed due to pressure. I read very less book but I do meditation, watch movies."

"I prefer sports related movies like the one made on 1983 World Cup or like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' before competitions."

Reigning world champion Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend the Paralympics title. Avani had won gold in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event in Paris after winning a yellow metal in the same event in Tokyo Games.

He also joined an exclusive three-member club of Indians who have won two Paralympics gold.

Besides Antil and Avani, the third member of the group is current Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia, who won the javelin throw F46 gold in 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Games.

Antil has also won gold in the World Para Athletics Championships in 2023 and 2024, besides standing on top of podium in last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.