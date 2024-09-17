News
IPL shock: Raina, Rayudu want more retentions

IPL shock: Raina, Rayudu want more retentions

Source: PTI
September 17, 2024 21:43 IST
Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

 IPL stalwarts Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu want a higher player retention ahead of the 2025 IPL auction as an unchanged core allows teams to excel in the world's biggest T20 competition.

The IPL had allowed the teams to retain up to four players in the last mega auction held in 2022.

A three-year cycle has ended and another mega auction is on the horizon but teams have contrasting views on player retention. Some want as many as eight and some are okay with four or five.

 

The IPL Governing Council is yet to decide on the matter.

"Personally I feel retentions have to be a lot more because a franchise invests a lot on player, the core of the team is what makes every team unique in the IPL so me the longer the core remains the culture of the team remains."

"There is a great chance of success. Retentions have to be and there needs be lot of retentions. It can't be one or two. All the important players should be retained," said Rayudu, who would be turning up for Konark Suryas Odisha in the Legends League Cricket beginning September 20.

Sitting alongside Rayudu, Raina could not agree more with his former Chennai Super Kings teammate.

"I 100 percent agree with Rayudu. The mega auction should be every three years. The IPL Governing Council will do what is best for the game," said Raina.

Source: PTI
They're hungry to play for India: Rohit on youngsters
Rahul gets Rohit backing
Nahid Rana? Not a big deal: Rohit's chill response
Iran envoy, Hezbollah men hurt in pager, radio blasts
'Against Constitution': SC halts 'bulldozer justice'
Modi to attend Quad, address UN summit in New York
Suspected mpox case in Kerala, sample sent for testing

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

