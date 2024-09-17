IPL shock: Raina, Rayudu want more retentions

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

IPL stalwarts Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu want a higher player retention ahead of the 2025 IPL auction as an unchanged core allows teams to excel in the world's biggest T20 competition.

The IPL had allowed the teams to retain up to four players in the last mega auction held in 2022.

A three-year cycle has ended and another mega auction is on the horizon but teams have contrasting views on player retention. Some want as many as eight and some are okay with four or five.

The IPL Governing Council is yet to decide on the matter.

"Personally I feel retentions have to be a lot more because a franchise invests a lot on player, the core of the team is what makes every team unique in the IPL so me the longer the core remains the culture of the team remains."

"There is a great chance of success. Retentions have to be and there needs be lot of retentions. It can't be one or two. All the important players should be retained," said Rayudu, who would be turning up for Konark Suryas Odisha in the Legends League Cricket beginning September 20.

Sitting alongside Rayudu, Raina could not agree more with his former Chennai Super Kings teammate.

"I 100 percent agree with Rayudu. The mega auction should be every three years. The IPL Governing Council will do what is best for the game," said Raina.